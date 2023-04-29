BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023, 1st Test

The 1st Test match of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 Series League will see Bangladesh Under 19 (BD-U19) squaring off against Pakistan Under 19 (PK-U19) at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, April 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

It will be a one-off Test match, and both Bangladesh and Pakistan will try their best to finish on a positive note.

Bangladesh Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Details

The 1st Test match of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 Series League will be played on April 30 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 1st Test

Date and Time: April 30 - May 3 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will be fresh and is expected to benefit batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch and use swing bowlers in the first innings.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Form Guide

BD-U19 - Will be playing their first match

PK-U19 - Will be playing their first match

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XI

BD-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Shihab James, Rizwan Chowdhury, Sharear Sakib, Mahfuzur Rahman, Ahrar Amin (c), Ariful Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Shihab Pahar Sabbir, Rafi Uzzaman

PK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Saad Baig (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Wahaj Riaz, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Hamza Nawaz, Arafat Minhas-I, Mohammad Ibtisam, Obaid Shahid, Mohammad Tahir, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Ismail-I

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Baig

S Baig is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rahman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Alam

S Hussain and J Alam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Riaz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Rahman

A Minhas and M Rahman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Islam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Asfand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ismail and A Asfand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Doullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rahman

M Rahman will bowl crucial overs in this match and bat in the top order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

J Alam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Alam as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 1st Test

A Minhas

J Alam

M Rahman

A Asfand

S Hussain

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Baig

Batters: J Alam, S Hussain, W Riaz

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Amin, A Minhas, A Aslam

Bowlers: M Ismail, A Asfand, R Doullah

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Baig

Batters: J Alam, S Hussain, W Riaz

All-rounders: M Rahman, M Ibtisam, A Minhas, A Aslam

Bowlers: M Ismail, A Asfand, R Doullah

