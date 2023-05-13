BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023, 4th ODI

The 4th ODI match of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 will see Bangladesh Under 19 (BD-U19) squaring off against Pakistan Under 19 (PK-U19) at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakistan Under 19 team is currently leading the ODI series by 2-1. Bangladesh Under 19 will try their best to make a comeback in the series.

Bangladesh Under 19 will surely be upbeat after a win in the third game, but Pakistan Under 19 holds advantage due to form and calmess in crunch moments.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Details

The 4th ODI match of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 will be played on May 13 at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 13th May 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi will be fresh and is expected to benefit batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch and use swing bowlers in the first innings.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Form Guide

BD-U19 - L L W

PK-U19 - W W L

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XI

BD-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Majaharul Islam, Adil Bin Siddik (wk), Jishan Alam, Ahrar Amin (c), Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman, Ariful Islam, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Wasi Siddiquee

PK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Azan Awais, Shahzaib Khan-I, Shamyl Hussain, Aimal Khan (c), Saad Baig (wk), Arafat Minhas-I, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Sajjad Ali-I, Amir Hassan, Ali Asfand, Hamza Nawaz

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Baig

S Baig is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Bin Siddik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Khan

A Awais and A Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S James played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Rahman

A Minhas and M Rahman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Rahman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Asfand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Hasan and A Asfand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rahman

M Rahman will bowl crucial overs in this match and bat in the top order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Minhas

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make a Mingas as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 4th ODI

A Minhas

M Rahman

I Hasan

J Alam

A Bin Siddik

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Baig, A Bin Siddik

Batters: A Khan, A Awais

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Minhas, P Rahman

Bowlers: I Hasan, A Hassan, A Asfand, R Doullah

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Baig, A Bin Siddik

Batters: A Khan, A Awais, J Alam

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Minhas, P Rahman

Bowlers: I Hasan, A Hassan, A Asfand

Poll : 0 votes