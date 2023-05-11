CHA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 30

The 30th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see the Chargers (CHA) squaring off against the Renegades (REN) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHA vs REN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Chargers have won four of their last nine matches of the tournament. Their opponent Renegades have five victories in nine appearances.

Chargers are a quality opposition, but Renegades are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CHA vs REN Match Details

The 30th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHA vs REN, Match 30

Date and Time: 11th May 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Pacers and the Chargers, where a total of 118 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CHA vs REN Form Guide

CHA - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

REN - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

CHA vs REN Probable Playing XI

CHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayden Walsh ©, Orlando Peters, Morton Browne, Amahl Nathaniel, Malique Walsh, Matthew Miller, Wilden Cornwall Jr, Michael Greaves, Nazir Williams, Mike France (wk), Taiem Tonge

REN Playing XI

No injury updates

Elroy Francis jnr ©, Joshua Thomas (wk), Kadeem Henry, Timmo Thomas, Larry Joseph, Jermaine Otto, Orandel Boston, Vishal Gobin, Shavon Moore, Gershum Phillip, Austin Richards

CHA vs REN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Thomas

J Thomas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Miller is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Peters

O Peters and E Francis are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Nathaniel played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Walsh

H Walsh and S Moore are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Thomas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Boston and L Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Cornwall is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHA vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Walsh

H Walsh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 569 points in the last nine matches.

A Nathaniel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Nathaniel as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 483 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHA vs REN, Match 30

H Walsh

O Peters

A Nathaniel

S Moore

E Francis

Chargers vs Renegades Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chargers vs Renegades Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Thomas

Batters: O Peters, A Nathaniel, K Henry, E Francis

All-rounders: S Moore, T Thomas, H Walsh, M Browne

Bowlers: W Cornwall, L Joseph

Chargers vs Renegades Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Thomas

Batters: O Peters, A Nathaniel, K Henry, E Francis

All-rounders: S Moore, T Thomas, H Walsh, M Browne, T Tonge

Bowlers: L Joseph

Poll : 0 votes