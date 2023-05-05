CHA vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 9

The 9th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see the Chargers (CHA) squaring off against the Rockets (ROC) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHA vs ROC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Chargers have lost both of their matches and are at the penultimate position in the table. The Rockets, on the other hand, are the table toppers with victories in both appearances.

The Chargers will be under the pump with losses on the trot, and are unlikely to pose any serious challenge to the Rockets.

CHA vs ROC Match Details

The 9th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHA vs ROC, Match 9

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pacers and Rangers, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

CHA vs ROC Form Guide

CHA - L L

ROC - W W

CHA vs ROC Probable Playing XI

CHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Tron Payne, Amahl Nathaniel, Orlando Peters, Hayden Walsh (c), Morton Browne, Taiem Tonge, Michael Greaves, Matthew Miller (wk), Wilden Cornwall Jr, Mekali Tonge, Trevorson Atley

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kerry Mentore (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Shane Burton, Hilroy Andrew, Kadeem Phillip, Kadeem Josiah, Glen Williams, Tarek Charles, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Ephraim Pollard, Rodney Williams

CHA vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mentore

K Mentore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Miller is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Phillip

H Andrew and K Phillip are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Payne played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Cornwall

H Walsh and R Cornwall are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Josiah is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

W Cornwall

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Cornwall and M Tonge. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Shadrach is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHA vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Cornwall

R Cornwall will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 101 runs and took 2 wickets in the last two matches.

H Walsh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Walsh as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 57 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHA vs ROC, Match 9

R Cornwall

H Walsh

K Phillip

V Shadrach

K Josiah

Chargers vs Rockets Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chargers vs Rockets Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: A Nathaniel, H Andrew, T Payne, K Phillip

All-rounders: K Josiah, R Cornwall, H Walsh, M Browne

Bowlers: W Cornwall, V Shadrach

Chargers vs Rockets Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: H Andrew, T Payne, K Phillip

All-rounders: K Josiah, R Cornwall, H Walsh, M Browne, T Tonge

Bowlers: W Cornwall, V Shadrach

