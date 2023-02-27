GW vs DSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 24

The 24th match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 will see the Ganga Warriors (GW) go up against DK Super Kings (DSK) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday, February 27.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GW vs DSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Ganga Warriors have won two out of their five matches and are sixth in the points table. They lost their last match against Kayamganj Royals by 42 runs.
DK Super Kings, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Farrukhabad Sikandar by six wickets.
GW vs DSK Match Details
The 24th match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 played on February 27 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh, India. The match is set to take place at 3:45 pm IST.
And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GW vs DSK, Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 24
Date and Time: 27 February 2023, 3:45 pm IST
Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh, India.
GW vs DSK Pitch Report
The track at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium Ground has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the pacers have found some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option with the average first innings score at the venue being 141 runs.
GW vs DSK Form Guide (Last Match)
Ganga Warriors: L
DK Super Kings: W
GW vs DSK probable playing 11s for today’s match
GW Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
GW Probable Playing 11
Ayush Tyagi(c), Krishnakant Upadhyay, Kunal(wk), Krishna Pratap, Aman Chaudhary, Upadhy Deendyal, Arjun, Saddam, Mohit Sharma, Raj Singh, Sparsh.
DSK Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
DSK Probable Playing 11
Danish Khan(c), Akshat Namdev, Kunal Rajput, Sunny Dubey, Saurabh Kushwaha(wk), Shiv Mohan, MD Junaid, Fazzi Khan, Abdul Zeeshan, Abhishek Gupta, Vivek Singh.
GW vs DSK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Abdul Zeeshan (3 matches, 59 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 210.71 and Economy Rate: 12.50)
Abdul who has played decently in the last few games is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 210.71 in three matches, while also scalping three wickets as well.
Top Batter pick
MD Junaid (5 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 193.62)
Junaid has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going. He has scored 91 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 193.62.
Top All-rounder pick
Sunny Dubey (5 matches, 3 wickets and 82 runs, Economy Rate: 14.43 and Strike Rate: 186.36)
Sunny will be a key figure for DK Super Kings with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 186.36 in five matches, while also picking up three wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Ayush Tyagi (3 matches, 3 wickets and 79 runs, Economy Rate: 6.00 and Strike Rate: 68.97)
Ayush could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Monday. He has fetched three wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.00, while also scoring 79 runs at a strike rate of 202.56.
GW vs DSK match captain and vice-captain choices
Sunny Dubey
Sunny is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 82 runs while picking up three wickets in five matches.
MD Junaid
Junaid can be a good choice for captaincy as he will be a key figure for DK Super Kings with the bat. He has scored 91 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 193.62.
5 Must-picks with players stats for GW vs DSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Sunny Dubey 20 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches
Abdul Zeeshan 59 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches
Ayush Tyagi 79 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches
Danish Khan 95 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches
MD Junaid 91 runs in 5 matches
GW vs DSK match expert tips
Sunny Dubey could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.
GW vs DSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head-to-Head League
GW vs DSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Abdul Zeeshan, Saurabh Kushwaha
Batters: Aman Chaudhary, MD Junaid, Danish Khan
All-rounders: Sunny Dubey, Krishna Pratap, Deendyal Upadhayay, Kunal Rajput
Bowlers: Krishnakant Upadhayay, Ayush Tyagi
GW vs DSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League
GW vs DSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Abdul Zeeshan, Saurabh Kushwaha
Batters: MD Junaid, Danish Khan
All-rounders: Sunny Dubey, Krishna Pratap, Deendyal Upadhayay, Abhishek Gupta-I
Bowlers: Krishnakant Upadhayay, Ayush Tyagi, Akshat Namdev.