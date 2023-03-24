IDK vs AAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 9

The ninth match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Indian Kings go up against the Asian All-Stars (IDK vs AAS) on Saturday, March 25. The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IDK vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Indian Kings have won one out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Bangladesh Tigers by six wickets and will be keen to get their second win of the tournament on Saturday.

The Asian All-Stars, on the other hand, have also won one out of their three matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last encounter against Pakistan Eagles by six wickets and will want to return to winning ways when they take to the field against the Kings.

IDK vs AAS Match Details

The ninth match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on March 25 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 7:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Indian Kings vs Asian All-Stars, Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 9.

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, 7:00 am IST.

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

IDK vs AAS Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. However, there may not be too much in the surface for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 124 runs.

IDK vs AAS Form Guide (Last Match)

Indian Kings: W.

Asian All-Stars: L.

IDK vs AAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

IDK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Indian Kings heading into this important encounter.

IDK Probable Playing 11

Syed Rehmanatullah, Ariff Jamaluddin, Chandan Kumar, Ankit bipinchandra, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Shaheer Kanee Poyil, Karthik Pasupuleti, S-Moses Samraj, Rajat Kumar Barik, Botla-Manoj Kumar, Vignesh Vishwanath.

AAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Asian All-Stars ahead of this crucial clash.

AAS Probable Playing 11

Yasir Shah l, Devin Sehar, Bahar Ali, Saif Ul Islam, Mohsin Zaman, Simones Samsunder, Peter Issac, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Mohammed Ilyas, Syed Hamza Mehmood.

IDK vs AAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Aslam Khan Malik (Three matches, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 236.36)

Aslam Khan Malik is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 236.36 in three matches in this year's Mini Asia T10 Challenge.

Top Batter pick

Prashant Pawar (Three matches, eight runs and five wickets, Strike Rate: 160.00 and Economy Rate: 9.00)

Prashant Pawar has been a force to reckon with in this tournament, especially with the ball. He has scored eight runs while scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in three matches. Pawar is a must-have for your IDK vs AAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Amir Khan Malik (Three matches, 43 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 113.16 and Economy Rate: 9.17)

Amir Khan Malik could be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team for Saturday's match because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 113.16 in three matches at this year's Mini Asia T10 Challenge, while also scalping two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Kishan Kumar Ananthan (Two matches, four wickets, Economy Rate: 12.00)

Kishan Kumar Ananthan is a quality bowler who has been scalping wickets regularly. He has fetched four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 12.00 and is a must-have on your IDK vs AAS Dream11 fantasy team.

IDK vs AAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Amir Khan Malik

Amir Khan Malik is a dependable bet for your fantasy outfit's captaincy as he has been in incredible form in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 43 runs while scalping two wickets in three matches.

Rahim Khan Malik

Rahim Khan Malik can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your IDK vs AAS Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 55 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 220.00, while also scalping one wicket in this year's Mini Asia T10 Challenge.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IDK vs AAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prashant Pawar: Eight runs and five wickets in three matches.

Rahim Khan Malik: 55 runs and one wicket in two matches.

Kishan Kumar Ananthan: Four wickets in two matches.

Amir Khan Malik: Two wickets and 43 runs in three matches.

S Moses Samraj: 72 runs in three matches.

IDK vs AAS match expert tips

Prashant Pawar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your IDK vs AAS Dream11 fantasy team. He will be looking to continue his blazing-hot form in the Mini Asia T10 Challenge when he takes to the field on Saturday.

IDK vs AAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

Indian Kings vs Asian All-Stars Dream11 Prediction - Mini Asia T10 Challenge

Indian Kings vs Asian All-Stars Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aslam Khan Malik, Yasir Shah I.

Batters: Chandan Kumar, Prashant Pawar.

All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, S Moses Samraj, Shrikant Aundhkar.

Bowlers: Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Subhani Shaik.

IDK vs AAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

Indian Kings vs Asian All-Stars Dream11 Prediction - Mini Asia T10 Challenge

Indian Kings vs Asian All-Stars Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aslam Khan Malik.

Batters: Chandan Kumar, Prashant Pawar.

All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, S-Moses Samraj, Peter Issac.

Bowlers: Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Subhani Shaik, Vignesh Vishwanath.

