MPSC vs TDFC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival, Match 14

The 14th matc of the Trinidad T20 Festival will see the Marchin Patriots (MPSC) squaring off against the T&T Defence Forces (TDFC) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Friday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MPSC vs TDFC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and would look to get off to a positive start.

T&T Defence Forces have a potent squad, but the Marchin Patriots are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MPSC vs TDFC Match Details

The 14th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival will be played on May 26 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MPSC vs TDFC, Match 14

Date and Time: 26th May 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

MPSC vs TDFC Form Guide

MPSC - Will be playing their first match

TDFC - Will be playing their first match

MPSC vs TDFC Probable Playing XI

MPSC Playing XI

No injury updates

Christopher Jagmohan (c), Kiedel Glasgow, Adrian Sehzad Ali (wk), Roshan Parag, Param Rampersad, Dave Samooj, Hakeem Mitchell, Teshawn Castro, Kashtri Singh, Stephan Solomon, Marlon Byfield

TDFC Playing XI

No injury updates

Justin Busby, Anthony Alexander (c), Warren Mata, Steve Alfonso (wk), Shakeel Johnson, Jordan Samkaran, Dwayne Bristol, Sion Cain, Kieshawn Dillon, Andre Medina, Fiaz John

MPSC vs TDFC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sehzad

A Sehzad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Alfonso is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Jagmohan

K Glasgow and C Jagmohan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Alexander played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Samkaran

J Samkaran and D Samooj are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Mitchell is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Castro

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F John and T Castro. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MPSC vs TDFC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Alexander

A Alexander will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

K Glasgow

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Glasgow as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MPSC vs TDFC, Match 14

K Glasgow

A Alexander

J Samkaran

D Samooj

C Jagmohan

Marchin Patriots vs T&T Defence Forces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Marchin Patriots vs T&T Defence Forces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sehzad, S Alfonso

Batters: C Jagmohan, A Alexander (c), K Glasgow (vc)

All-rounders: J Samkaran, D Samooj, H Mitchell

Bowlers: T Castro, F John, K Singh

Marchin Patriots vs T&T Defence Forces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sehzad

Batters: C Jagmohan, A Alexander (c), K Glasgow

All-rounders: J Samkaran (vc), D Samooj, H Mitchell, S Johnson

Bowlers: T Castro, F John, K Singh

