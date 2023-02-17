NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 23 

The 23rd game of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will see NCM Investment (NCMI) go up against Stack CC (STA) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday (February 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs STA Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

NCM Investment have won two games and are atop the points table. They won their last game against YSSC by ten wickets. Stack CC, meanwhile, won their opening game and are fourth in the points table. They won their last game against CECC by eight wickets.

NCMI vs STA Match Details

The 23rd game of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on February 17 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait at 6:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: NCMI vs STA, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 23

Date and Time: February 17, 2023; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

NCMI vs STA Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 139.

NCMI vs STA Form Guide (Last Match)

NCM Investment: W

Stack CC: W

NCMI vs STA probable playing XIs for today’s match

NCMI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NCMI Probable Playing XI

MM Ali, Adnan Idrees, Edson Silva, Diju Xavier, Nimish Lathif, Manjula Prasan, Nasir Hussain(C), Unnimohan Mohandas, Indika Mangalam, Zafeer Ansari, Suresh Sibyala

STA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

STA Probable Playing XI

Nawaf Ahmed, Zeeshan Jilani(C), Abdul Haseeb, Khaliq Ansari, Noman Sayeed, Nikhil Kulkarni, Vikrant Gupta, Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Parvez Shah, Karimulla Chappaly, Naser Firfire

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vinoth Mathiyalagan (2 matches, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 131.25)

He's the best wicketkeeper pick, as hel bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He has scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 131.25 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Diju Xavier (6 matches, 263 runs, Strike Rate: 175.33)

He's an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 263 runs in six games at a strike rate of 175.33.

Top All-rounder pick

Adnan Idrees (6 matches, 16 wickets and 241 runs, Economy Rate: 4.06 and Strike Rate: 207.76)

He's a fabulous all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of games. He has scored 241 runs at a strike rate of 207.76 in six games and has also picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 4.06.

Top Bowler pick

Manjula Prasan (6 matches, 8 wickets and 31 runs, Economy Rate: 5.62 and Strike Rate: 134.78)

He has been on top of his game with the ball. He has snapped up eight wickets in six games at an economy rate of 5.62 and scored 31 runs.

NCMI vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Adnan Idrees

He's a no-brainer choice for captaincy. He has scored 241 runs and picked up 16 wickets in six games.

Diju Xavier

He could be a good captaincy choice, as he has been sensational with the bat this season. He has scored 263 runs in six games at a strike rate of 175.33.

Five Must-picks with players stats for NCMI vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Adnan Idrees 241 runs and 16 wickets in 6 matches

Diju Xavier 263 runs in 6 matches

Nimish Lathif 19 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches

Manjula Prasan 31 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches

Nasir Hussain 129 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches

NCMI vs STA Match Expert Tips

Adnan Idrees could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been impressive with both bat and ball this season.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this NCMI vs STA match, click here.

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Head-to-Head League

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vinoth Mathiyalagan

Batters: Diju Xavier, Edson Silva, Nasir Hussain, Nawaf Ahmed, Abdul Haseeb

All-rounders: Vikrant Gupta, Nimish Lathif, Adnan Idrees

Bowlers: Shahrukh Quddus, Manjula Prasan

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Grand League

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vinoth Mathiyalagan

Batters: Diju Xavier, Edson Silva, Nasir Hussain, Nawaf Ahmed, Abdul Haseeb

All-rounders: Vikrant Gupta, Nimish Lathif, Adnan Idrees

Bowlers: Zeeshan Jilani, Manjula Prasan.

Poll : 0 votes