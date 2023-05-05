PAC vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 7

The 7th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see Pacers (PAC) squaring off against the Renegades (REN) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAC vs REN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Renegades have lost both of their last two matches. The Pacers, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the season.

Renegades will give it their all to win the match, but Pacers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAC vs REN Match Details

The 7th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAC vs REN, Match 7

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Pacers and the Rangers, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PAC vs REN Form Guide

PAC - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

REN - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

PAC vs REN Probable Playing XI

PAC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kenrick Scott, Tyrone Williams Jr (c), Karima Gore, Melvin Charles, Junior Henry (wk), Bartlete Henry, Jedidiah Martin, Nick Elvin, Craig Rainford, Kevin Pitman, Micah McKenzie

REN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jermaine Otto (wk), Kadeem Henry, Elroy Francis, Nino Henry (c), Gershum Phillip, Timmo Thomas, Richie Thomas, Shavon Moore, Joshua Thomas-I, Orandel Boston, Larry Joseph

PAC vs REN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Henry

J Henry is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Otto is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Williams

B Henry and T Williams are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Henry played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Scott

S Moore and K Scott are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Gore is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M McKenzie

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M McKenzie and N Henry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Rainford is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAC vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

K Scott

K Scott will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

M McKenzie

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M McKenzie as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAC vs REN, Match 7

S Moore

M McKenzie

K Scott

K Gore

T Williams

Pacers vs Renegades Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacers vs Renegades Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Henry

Batters: K Henry, E Francis, T Williams, B Henry

All-rounders: K Gore, K Scott, S Moore, T Thomas

Bowlers: M McKenzie, C Rainford

Renegades vs Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Otto

Batters: K Henry, T Williams, B Henry

All-rounders: K Gore, K Scott, S Moore, T Thomas

Bowlers: M McKenzie, C Rainford, N Henry

