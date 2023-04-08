PKE vs AAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Qualifier 2

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Asian All Stars (AAS) squaring off against the Pakistan Eagles (PKE) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKE vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Asian All Stars have won seven of their last 13 matches. The Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in 11 of 13 outings.

The Asian All Stars have a terrific squad, but the Pakistan Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKE vs AAS Match Details

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on April 8 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKE vs AAS, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 8th April 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Indian Kings and Asian All Stars, where a total of 175 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

PKE vs AAS Form Guide

PKE - Won 11 of their last 13 matches

AAS - Won 7 of their last 13 matches

PKE vs AAS Probable Playing XI

PKE Playing XI

No injury updates

Malik Anas Mehmood (c & wk), Arslan Shabir, Muhammad Younis, Rizwan Haider, Ariff Ullah, Aqib Javed, Hassan Masood, Mohsan Idrees, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Faisal, Waqar Ullah

AAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Aslam Khan Malik (wk), Syed Aziz, Muhammad Amir-Azim, Amir Khan Malik (c), Moiz Khan, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Mohsin Zaman, Rahim Khan Malik, Sanjhey Subanantha, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Aaryan Amin PremJ

PKE vs AAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Anas

M Anas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Aziz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Masood

H Masood and M Zaman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Ullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Khan Malik

A Shabir and R Khan Malik are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Younis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Khan Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Amin and A Khan Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKE vs AAS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Anas

M Anas will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 742 points in the last twelve matches.

S Aziz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Aziz as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 745 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKE vs AAS, Qualifier 2

M Anas

M Qaisar

M Faisal

A Shabir

A Khan Malik

Pakistan Eagles vs Asian All Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Eagles vs Asian All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Anas, S Aziz

Batters: W Ullah, H Masood, M Amir, M Zaman

All-rounders: R Khan Malik, A Shabir

Bowlers: A Khan Malik, K Kumar, A Amin

Pakistan Eagles vs Asian All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Anas, S Aziz

Batters: W Ullah, S Muniandy, M Amir

All-rounders: R Khan Malik, A Shabir, A Zubaidi

Bowlers: A Khan Malik, R Haider, M Faisal

