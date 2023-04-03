PKE vs BDT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 25

The 25th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see Pakistan Eagles (PKE) squaring off against the Bangladesh Tigers (BDT) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday, April 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKE vs BDT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Pakistan Eagles have won all of their last nine matches. The Bangladesh Tigers, on the other hand, have managed to secure a solitary victory in eight appearances.

Pakistan Eagles don't possess players who can be challenging enough, and the Bangladesh Tigers are likely to trump them in a lop-sided encounter.

PKE vs BDT Match Details

The 25th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on April 3 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKE vs BDT, Match 25

Date and Time: 3rd April 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Indian Kings and Pakistan Eagles, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PKE vs BDT Form Guide

PKE - Won 9 of their last 9 matches

BDT - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

PKE vs BDT Probable Playing XI

PKE Playing XI

No injury updates

Naveed Ahmad, Mohsan Idrees, Akbar Ali, Arif Ullah, Talha rafiq, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Muhammad Faisal (c), Muhammad Qaisar, Farrukh Sheraz, Aqib Javed, Naeem Khalid Khan

BDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Md Zakir Hossen, Asif Hassan, Anwar Zahid, MD Foysal Rahman, Md Shahidur Rahman, MD Nahid Akhter, Samsul Haque ©, Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk), Masud Rana, Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Saddam Hussain

PKE vs BDT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Anas

M Anas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. He is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

W Ullah

H Masood and W Ulkah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Zakir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Haque

S Haque and A Shabir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shadman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Hossain

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Zahid and M Hussain. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKE vs BDT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Haque

S Haque will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 340 points in the last seven matches.

M Anas

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Anas as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 644 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKE vs BDT, Match 25

S Haque

M Anas

W Ullah

A Zahid

A Shabir

Pakistan Eagles vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Eagles vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Anas, I Hussain

Batters: W Ullah, H Masood, M Idrees

All-rounders: S Haque, S Shadman, A Shabir, M Foysal

Bowlers: A Zahid, M Hossain

Pakistan Eagles vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Anas

Batters: W Ullah, H Masood, M Idrees, M Hassan

All-rounders: S Haque, S Shadman, A Shabir, M Foysal, M Younis

Bowlers: A Zahid

