RAN vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Final

The Final match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see Rangers (RAN) squaring off against the Chargers (CHA) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rangers have prevailed in six of their 11 matches of the tournament. Chargers, too, have secured six victories in 11 appearances.

Both the sides are equally matched-up, but Chargers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RAN vs CHA Match Details

The Final match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 13 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs CHA, Final

Date and Time: 13th May 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Chargers and Rockets, where a total of 108 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

RAN vs CHA Form Guide

RAN - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

CHA - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

RAN vs CHA Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Uri Smith, Kofi James (c), Jewel Andrew, Demari Benta (wk), Tariq Benjamin, Michael Marcellin, Jaheim Africa, Brent Joseph, Miandre James, Glenton Williams, Javaughn James

CHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Orlando Peters, Tron Payne, Amahl Nathaniel, Hayden Walsh (c), Morton Browne, Matthew Miller (wk), Wilden Cornwall Jr, Mike France, Malique Walsh, Mekali Tonge, Trevorson Atley

RAN vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Benta

D Benta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Andrew is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Nathaniel

U Smith and A Nathaniel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Payne played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K James

H Walsh and K James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Peters is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Browne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J James and M Browne. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAN vs CHA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Nathaniel

A Nathaniel will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 704 points in the last eleven matches.

K James

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K James as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 784 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs CHA, Final

K James

A Nathaniel

H Walsh

O Peters

G Williams

Rangers vs Chargers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rangers vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Benta

Batters: A Nathaniel, T Payne

All-rounders: K James, H Walsh, O Peters, B Joseph

Bowlers: G Williams, M Browne, W Cornwall, J James

Rangers vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Benta

Batters: A Nathaniel

All-rounders: K James, H Walsh, O Peters, B Joseph

Bowlers: G Williams, M Browne, W Cornwall, J James, M James

