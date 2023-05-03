RAN vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 1

The 1st match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see the Rangers (RAN) squaring off against the Chargers (CHA) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and will be upbeat to get first points on the board.

The Chargers possess a quality squad, but the Rangers are expected to trump them in this exciting encounter.

RAN vs CHA Match Details

The 1st match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs CHA, Match 1

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

RAN vs CHA Form Guide

RAN - Will be playing their first match

CHA - Will be playing their first match

RAN vs CHA Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jewel Andrew (wk), Tariq Benjamin, Avier Christian, Uri Smith, Michael Marcellin, Yannick Ottley, Brent Joseph, Kofi James, Javaughn James, Glenton Williams, Miandre James

CHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Nazir Williams (wk), Malique Walsh, Amahl Nathaniel, Wilden Cornwall Jr, Mike France, Matthew Miller, Hayden Walsh, Taiem Tonge, Morton Browne, Tron Payne, Mekali Tonge

RAN vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Andrew

J Andrew is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Williams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Christian

U Smith and A Christian are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Nathaniel played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Walsh

Y Ottley and H Walsh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Miller is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Browne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J James and M Browne. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAN vs CHA match captain and vice-captain choices

H Walsh

H Walsh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

Y Ottley

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Ottley as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs CHA, Match 1

U Smith

M Miller

Y Ottley

H Walsh

M Browne

Rangers vs Chargers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rangers vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew

Batters: U Smith, A Nathaniel, A Christian

All-rounders: Y Ottley, H Walsh, M Miller, T Tonge

Bowlers: G Williams, J James, M Browne

Rangers vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew

Batters: U Smith, A Christian

All-rounders: Y Ottley, H Walsh, M Miller, T Tonge, O Peters, K James

Bowlers: J James, M Browne

