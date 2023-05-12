RAN vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, 1st Semi Final

The 1st semi-final match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see Rangers (RAN) squaring off against the Hawksbills (HAW) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rangers have won five of their last 10 matches of the tournament. Hawksbills, too, have secured victories in five out of 10 occasions.

Rangers have displayed an all-round prowess, but Hawksbills are expected to prevail due to the ability to handle pressure in crunch moments.

RAN vs HAW Match Details

The 1st semi-final match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs HAW, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: 12th May 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Chargers and Renegades, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

RAN vs HAW Form Guide

RAN - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

HAW - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

RAN vs HAW Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Uri Smith, Kofi James (c), Jewel Andrew, Demari Benta (wk), Tariq Benjamin, Michael Marcellin, Jaheim Africa, Brent Joseph, Miandre James, Glenton Williams, Javaughn James

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Justin Athanaze ©, Deran Benta, Anthony Martin, Michael Dover (wk), Owen Graham, Michael Harillal, Jamaul Fernandez, Ian Eusebe, Zaveek Toppin, Zianni Da Silva, Nicholas Tappin

RAN vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Demari Benta

Demari Benta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Deran Benta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Tonge

U Smith and G Tonge are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Marcellin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Athanaze

J Athanaze and K James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Graham is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Harilall

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Martins and M Harilall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAN vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

J Athanaze

J Athanaze will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 669 points in the last ten matches.

K James

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K James as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 758 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs HAW, 1st Semi Final

K James

J Athanaze

G Tonge

G Williams

M Harilall

Rangers vs Hawksbills Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rangers vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Benta, D Benta

Batters: G Tonge, M Marcellin

All-rounders: J Athanaze, K James, B Joseph, O Graham

Bowlers: G Williams, M Harilall, A Martins

Rangers vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Benta, D Benta

Batters: G Tonge

All-rounders: J Athanaze, K James, B Joseph, O Graham

Bowlers: G Williams, M Harilall, A Martins, J James

