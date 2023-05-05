RAN vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 8

The 8th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see Rangers (RAN) squaring off against the Hawksbills (HAW) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rangers have won one of their last two matches. Hawksbills, on the other hand, have been victorious in both appearances.

Rangers will provide a tough challenge, but Hawksbills are likely to continue the winning momentum and top the points table.

RAN vs HAW Match Details

The 8th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs HAW, Match 8

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pacers and Rangers, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

RAN vs HAW Form Guide

RAN - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

HAW - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

RAN vs HAW Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Uri Smith, Demari Benta (wk), Jewel Andrew (wk), Kofi James (c), Delon Wills, Tariq Benjamin, Michael Marcellin, Yannick Ottley, Javaughn James, Glenton Williams, Samuel Peters

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Jamaul Fernandez, Deran Benta, Michael Dover, Owen Graham, Justin Athanaze (c), Gavin Tonge, Ian Eusebe, Xaveek Toppin, Tehrique Mason, Anthony Martin, Michael Harilall

RAN vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Andrew

J Andrew is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Dover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

U Smith

U Smith and M Marcellin are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Wills played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Athanaze

J Athanaze and K James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Tonge is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Harilall

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Peters and M Harilall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAN vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

J Athanaze

J Athanaze will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 74 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

K James

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K James as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 9 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs HAW, Match 8

K James

J Athanaze

G Tonge

G Williams

M Harilall

Rangers vs Hawksbills Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rangers vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, M Dover

Batters: U Smith

All-rounders: G Tonge, J Athanaze, K James, D Benta

Bowlers: G Williams, M Harilall, S Peters, A Martins

Rangers vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, D Benta

Batters: U Smith, J Fernandez

All-rounders: G Tonge, J Athanaze, K James

Bowlers: G Williams, M Harilall, S Peters, A Martins

