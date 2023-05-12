ROC vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, 2nd Semi Final

The 2nd Semi Final match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see the Rockets (ROC) squaring off against the Chargers (CHA) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROC vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Chargers secured victories in five of their 10 matches. The Rockets, on the other hand, emerged victorious on seven occasions in 10 appearances.

The Chargers have fared well, but the Rockets are expected to win this game and progress through to the final.

ROC vs CHA Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROC vs CHA, 2nd Semi Final

Date and Time: 12th May 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Renegades and Chargers, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

ROC vs CHA Form Guide

ROC - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

CHA - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

ROC vs CHA Probable Playing XI

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kerry Mentore (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Cleton Payne, Hilroy Andrew, Kadeem Phillip, Kadeem Josiah, Glen Williams, Ephraim Pollard, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Shaquan Hewlett, Shane Burton

CHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Orlando Peters, Tron Payne, Amahl Nathaniel, Hayden Walsh (c), Morton Browne, Matthew Miller (wk), Wilden Cornwall Jr, Mike France, Malique Walsh, Mekali Tonge, Trevorson Atley

ROC vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mentore

K Mentore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Miller is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Nathaniel

A Nathaniel and H Andrew are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Payne played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Cornwall

H Walsh and R Cornwall are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Peters is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Browne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Browne and W Cornwall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Shadrach is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROC vs CHA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Cornwall

R Cornwall will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 666 points in the last seven matches.

H Walsh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Walsh as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 588 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for ROC vs CHA, 2nd Semi Final

R Cornwall

H Walsh

O Peters

A Nathaniel

M Browne

Rockets vs Chargers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rockets vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: A Nathaniel, H Andrew, T Payne

All-rounders: O Peters, R Cornwall, H Walsh, K Josiah

Bowlers: M Browne, V Shadrach, W Cornwall

Rockets vs Chargers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: A Nathaniel, H Andrew

All-rounders: O Peters, R Cornwall, H Walsh, K Josiah, S Burton

Bowlers: M Browne, V Shadrach, W Cornwall

Poll : 0 votes