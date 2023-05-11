ROC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 28

The 28th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see Rockets (ROC) squaring off against the Rangers (RAN) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rangers have won four of their last nine matches of the season. Rockets, on the other hand, have prevailed on seven occasions in nine matches.

Rangers have been inconsistent, while Rockets are in good form and are likely to continue the winning momentum.

ROC vs RAN Match Details

The 28th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROC vs RAN, Match 28

Date and Time: 11th May 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pacers and Chargers, where a total of 118 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ROC vs RAN Form Guide

ROC - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

RAN - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

ROC vs RAN Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Uri Smith, Kofi James (c), Jewel Andrew (wk), Demari Benta, Tariq Benjamin, Michael Marcellin, Jaheim Africa, BROCt Joseph, Miandre James, Glenton Williams, Javaughn James

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahkeem Cornwall ©, Kadeem Phillip, Kerry Mentore, Shaquan Hewlett, Kadeem Josiah, Hilroy Andrew, Glen Williams, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Shacoy Floyd, Tarek Charles (wk), Rodney Williams

ROC vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mentore

K Mentore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Charles is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Andrew

H Andrew and U Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Phillip played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K James

R Cornwall and K James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Benta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Shadrach

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Shadrach and Glenton Williams. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Glen Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROC vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

R Cornwall

R Cornwall will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 666 points in the last seven matches.

K James

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K James as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 719 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for ROC vs RAN, Match 28

K James

Glenton Williams

R Cornwall

H Andrew

D Benta

Rockets vs Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rockets vs Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: K Phillip, U Smith, H Andrew

All-rounders: R Cornwall, K Josiah, K James, D Benta, B Joseph

Bowlers: Glenton Williams, V Shadrach

Rockets vs Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: M Marcellin, U Smith, H Andrew

All-rounders: R Cornwall, K Josiah, K James, D Benta, B Joseph

Bowlers: Glenton Williams, V Shadrach

