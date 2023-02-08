Sloggers (SLG) will go up against Rugby CC (RGC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Gibraltar games at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday (February 8).

Ahead of the exciting game, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sloggers have won only four of their 18 games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Entainers by ten wickets. Rugby CC, meanwhile, have won nine out of their 18 games and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against Pirates by eight wickets.

SLG vs RGC Match Details

The 39th & 40th games of the European Cricket T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 8 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar at 10:30 pm and 12:00 am IST.

Match: SLG vs RGC, European Cricket T10 Gibraltar, Match 39 & 40

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, 10:30 pm and 12:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

SLG vs RGC Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score here being 76.

SLG vs RGC Form Guide (Last Match)

SLG: L

RGC: L

SLG vs RGC probable playing XIs for today’s match

SLG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SLG Probable Playing XI

Bryan Zammit, Lee Graham, Christian Barbara, Christian Navas, Julian Freyone, Rahul Daswani, Jawwad Bokhari, Kabir Mirpuri, Ryan Gonzalez, Jonathan Gracia, Matthew Reoch

RGC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RGC Probable Playing XI

Iain Latin, Nikhil Advani, Matthew Warner, John Matthews, Mohamed Roshan, Christopher Gomila, Kamran Chaudhary, Bjorn Smith, Thomas Ramagge, Zachary Simpson, Russell Williams

SLG vs RGC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kabir Mirpuri (18 matches, 179 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 113.20 and Economy Rate: 6.62)

Although he's placed in the batters' section, Mirpuri is a genuine all-rounder who can fetch healthy points with both bat and ball. He has scored 179 runs and scalped nine wickets in 18 games.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Advani (16 matches, 131 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 95.62 and Economy Rate: 7.51)

Advani has been a key player for his team and is a lock-pick. He has scored 131 runs and picked up nine wickets in 16 games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Iain Latin (18 matches, 697 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 170.83 and Economy Rate: 8.84)

Latin has been phenomenal, particularly with the bat, this season. He has amassed 697 runs in 18 games and also picked up four wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Zachary Simpson (15 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.88)

Simpson is a quality bowler who has been scalping wickets regularly. He has picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 6.88 in nine games.

SLG vs RGC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Bryan Zammit

Zammit has been a useful player for his team. He has managed 202 runs and also taken three wickets in ten games.

Iain Latin

Latin has been batting brilliantly, and his consistent performances make him an ideal captaincy pick. He has smashed 697 runs in 18 games.

Five Must-pick players with stats for SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kabir Mirpuri 179 runs and 9 wickets in 18 games

Nikhil Advani 131 runs and 9 wickets in 16 games

Iain Latin 697 runs and 4 wickets in 18 games

Zachary Simpson 14 wickets in 15 games

Bryan Zammit 202 runs and 3 wickets in 10 games

SLG vs RGC Match Expert Tips

Iain Latin could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39 & 40, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kabir Mirpuri

Batters: Nikhil Advani, Julian Freyone

All-rounders: Iain Latin, Matthew Warner, Bryan Zammit, Jawwad Bokhari

Bowlers: Zachary Simpson, John Matthews, Ryan Gonzalez, Thomas Ramagge

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39 & 40, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kabir Mirpuri

Batters: Nikhil Advani, Julian Freyone

All-rounders: Iain Latin, Matthew Warner, Bryan Zammit, Jawwad Bokhari

Bowlers: Zachary Simpson, John Matthews, Ryan Gonzalez, Christian Barbara

