2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - NZ vs BAN - 13th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

New Zealand (NZ) and Bangladesh (BAN) go head-to-head in the 11th game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Friday, October 13, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 10: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA)

Captain: Mitchell Starc | Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Total Points: 4,455

I already have four players from this game and will add two more to my team.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Friday, October 13

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 110

1) Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA) - OUT | Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - IN

2) Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA) - OUT | Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (NZ) - IN

I plan to use my Power All-Rounders booster in this game, and that's why both my transfers in are all-rounders to join Shakib Al Hasan and Rachin Ravindra in the team.

Daryl Mitchell is the surprise pick, with Mehidy Hasan's inclusion self-explanatory. As for Mitchell, the alternatives in selection were Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (133 points vs England), Mitchell Santner (204 points vs the Netherlands), and Glenn Phillips.

Among the three, Santner is probably the closest rival to Daryl Mitchell. Glenn Phillips' scope for points is not the best, and it's too risky to go 3 v 1 in favour of Bangladesh when it comes to all-rounders.

When it comes to Santner vs Mitchell, I feel Santner might not get to bat in this game, and that a big knock is due from Daryl Mitchell, especially after he got a good start in the last game. While the chances of picking up wickets remains, Santner is more of a run-container than a wicket-taker.

I might yet change my mind before the game starts, but as of now, it's Daryl Mitchell for that fourth all-rounders' slot.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - NZ vs BAN: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 11 - NZ vs BAN

Players playing in Match 11: Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN), Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (NZ)

Booster Used: Power All-rounders

Captaincy will undoubtedly be the most important factor for this game, and picking the right all-rounder as the captain or the vice-captain could turn this Power All-Rounders' booster into a boom or a bust.

As of now, I'm backing Mehidy Hasan's off-spin to trouble the many left-handers of New Zealand, with Hassan also batting higher up the order now. However, Rachin Ravindra and Shakib Al Hasan seem equally good options.

Other players

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 14

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 14

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 12

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND)| Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 12

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 13