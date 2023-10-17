2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - SA vs NED - 17th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

South Africa (SA) and the Netherlands (NED) lock horns in the 15th game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Tuesday, October 17, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 14: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS), Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL)

Captain: Mitchell Starc | Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Total Points: 6,121.

Had Sri Lanka made the most of their excellent start, we could've had more points from the team, but their collapse wasn't all that bad from a fantasy cricket perspective.

I wish I had Adam Zampa in my team, but to be fair, I was pretty content with Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc, and they should arguably have had more wickets to their name.

Nevertheless, I'm happy with how the chase went, with Maheesh Theekshana's performance the only disappointment. I punted on the mystery spinner over Dilshan Madushanka, but on a spin-friendly surface, his tame bowling effort was the only drawback in a pretty decent game in this WC from a Fantasy perspective.

Onto the next game, I have no players from it and am set to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Tuesday, October 17

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 96

1) Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) - OUT | Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - IN

2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) - OUT | Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA) - IN

3) David Warner (BAT) (AUS) - OUT | Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) - IN

4) Maheesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) - OUT | Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) - IN

I might not make four transfers if it continues raining in Dharamsala like it has on Monday. Rain ravaged the city on Monday, and it's likely to continue doing so on Tuesday, so the most we can hope to have is a rain-curtailed contest.

However, without knowing the extent of rain and who's batting first, one can't make a team for a game like this, so the team I'm suggesting right now is for a full game and am more oriented towards SA batting first.

Quinton de Kock is in the form of his life and seems intent on sealing his ODI retirement with some tremendous performances. I can't afford another rank loss and have to bring him in despite his poor record against the Dutch.

I also reckon an unfussy batter like Rassie van der Dussen can calmly collect runs from this fixture. He fell early against Australia but could come good here. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant 175 against the Netherlands earlier this year, and I'd love to include him in the team as well, but right now, I'm going with my gut and picking Rassie.

Marco Jansen's height helps him extract extra bounce from any surface, and after observing Reece Topley's success against Bangladesh at the same venue, a tall left-arm seamer like Jansen should have fun bowling at the Dutch batters.

Lastly, Bas de Leede is the default pick if you're looking for someone from the Netherlands. He bowls plenty of overs, bats at No. 4, fields in the hot spots of the ground and is the perfect all-round fantasy pick.

While this team may work for a full game, it's better to orient your picks for this one after the toss and predominantly select those players who are involved in the first innings, either with bat or ball.

I'm also likely to reduce the number of transfers I make if further rain is predicted post the start of the match as it'd be a waste.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 -

SA vs NED: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Players playing in Match 15: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA)

Captaincy is best suited to opening or top-order batters or bowlers, as they're the most likely to be in action immediately. Nothing else can really be said before the toss.

Other players

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 20

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 16

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 16

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 17

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 17

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 16

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 18