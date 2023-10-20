2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - AUS vs PAK - 20th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Australia lock horns with Pakistan in the 18th game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Friday, October 20, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

After having a weak outing in the previous India game, I'm pleased with how I've fared in this one, but I was disappointed thaat Mehidy Hasan missed out on a potentially huge points haul, especially had he performed with the bat on a good surface.

Taking the punt on Shubman Gill over Rohit Sharma didn't hurt me, as it worked decently. However, I did expect more from both pacers in terms of wickets, but I guess two apiece isn't poor either.

Overall, it was a solid game, but I am still in search of that game where both the captain and the vice-captain deliver a points haul in unison.

For Friday's game, David Warner is the only player I own, and three more will join him.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Friday, October 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 88

1) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - OUT | Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) - IN

2) Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND) - OUT | Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) - IN

3) Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (IND) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) - IN

The wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be a belter, but the form of the batters from both sides means I'm not able to think of more than three transfers. However, I could add another player by transferring Rachin Ravindra out and will take that call closer to the toss.

As for the players I have picked, I'm playing it a bit safe. Mitchell Starc is a wicket bank, and now that he's regularly employing reverse-swing at the death, he should carry on in this fashion and add to his growing wickets tally at the World Cup.

Babar Azam is the best ODI batter in the world, but it hasn't looked like it so far recently. Maybe playing at a venue like the Chinnaswamy Stadium is what an out-of-form batter needs. I'm hoping he builds on his half-century against India and delivers against an Australian side he has a pretty good record against.

Lastly, Maxwell's increased bowling responsibility has made him a much more safer and reliable pick. His familiarity with the venue, record against Pakistan and propensity to hit big sixes bode well for selecting him for this game.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 -

AUS vs PAK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 18 - AUS vs PAK

Players playing in Match 18: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS)

All four players can be backed with captaincy and for different reasons. Starc is probably the most reliable, but given the nature of the venue, batters have a higher ceiling for points. Between Babar Azam and David Warner, there could be plenty of runs scored.

Maxwell is a bit of a wildcard, but if he gets ample time to bat, he could make a mockery of the Pakistan bowlers on a ground with short boundaries and a lightning-quick outfield.

Eventually, the decision will depend on the toss and the final team selection.

