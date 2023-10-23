2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - PAK vs AFG - 23 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Pakistan and Afghanistan square off in the 22nd game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Monday, October 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 21: Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ)

Captain: Rachin Ravindra | Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Total Points: 9,250

Rachin Ravindra made the most of his lucky reprieve to compose a quality half-century, but despite bowling tight lines and an economical spells, I was disappointed that he couldn't pick up a wicket.

Watching Virat Kohli pile on the runs, I realised I do need to improve in my selection of Indian batters and captaining them, especially when it comes to Rohit and Virat, but I felt that I had good reason not to do that here.

Jadeja going wicketless wasn't ideal, especially when Mohammed Shami went bonkers at the death, but he unexpectedly contributed some points with the bat, and I was pretty pleased with that.

In a late decision, I plan to play my Power Bowler booster for the Monday game and am eyeing up five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Monday, October 23.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 74

1) Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) - OUT | Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) - IN

2) Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) - OUT | Mujeeb Ur Rahman (BOWL) (AFG) - IN

3) Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) - OUT | Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) - IN

4) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND) - OUT | Hasan Ali (BOWL) (PAK) - IN

5) Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) - OUT | Usama Mir (BOWL) (PAK) - IN

The reason for this decision is that this PAK-AFG clash will take place on the same track as the IND-AUS game. It'll be slow, grip and turn, and yet, somehow have enough in it for pacers as well.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played out some thrilling contests recently, and Hasmatullah Shahidi's side has more often than not managed to put up a really good fight. Both teams are likely to pick up plenty of wickets and have most of their main bowlers listed as bowlers and not all-rounders.

If the pitch report goes as expected, I;m likely to go ahead with this plan, although I'd feel more comfortable playing the booster if Pakistan bat first then Afghanistan. AFG is very likely to get bowled out either way, but a Pakistani run chase could go either way and if AFG ends up batting first, I will reconsider this call.

As for the players themselves, Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan are shoo-ins to join Haris Rauf, and due to the spin-friendly nature of the wicket, Mujeeb also comes in without much thought.

I'd like Usama Mir to get another opportunity, mostly because if Shadab comes in and eats into Pakistan's wicket tally, that will affect the booster's effect, and I'd much rather pick a bowler like Usama Mir.

Lastly, I'm pretty comfortable picking Hasan Ali as my sixth bowler, but I might be tempted to go for Fazalhaq Farooqi or Naveen-ul-Haq in place of Usama or Hasan.

I'm making these five transfers only because I'll still have 74 transfers in hand, five more than what should remain if I follow my target average of three transfers/ game, and this shouldn't affect future games significantly.

If this game isn't an option, the SA-PAK match is a decent one to target as well, and that's another factor I will think about.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 -

PAK vs AFG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 22 - PAK vs AFG

Players playing in Match 22: Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG), Hasan Ali (BOWL) (PAK), Usama Mir (BOWL) (PAK), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (BOWL) (AFG), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK)

The six bowlers will be the options I will consider for captaincy, with Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi looking like the best picks on paper.

Rashid's consistency and ability to deliver with the bat puts him a cut above the rest, but the sheer pace and destructive nature of Haris Rauf's bowling almost guarantees him wickets.

While Rashid or Mujeeb will surely be either captain or vice-captain, the other slot will be decided post the toss.

Other players

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 29

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 22

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 23

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 25