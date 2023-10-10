2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - ENG vs BAN - 10th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

England and Bangladesh go head-to-head in the seventh game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Tuesday, October 10, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Players playing in Match 6: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Will Young (BAT) (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ)
Captain: Rachin Ravindra | Vice-captain: Will Young
Total Points: 2,872.5
I have three players from M7 and am likely to make two transfers.
Transfer Deadline: 10:30 am IST, Tuesday, October 10.
Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 119
1) Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - OUT | Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - IN
2) Will Young (BAT) (NZ) - OUT | Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG) - IN
It's difficult to pick only two players from this game to add to my team, but I want to limit the transfers, as I already own three from this fixture. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is just too good to ignore as a Fantasy asset now that he's batting much higher up the order.
As for the other transfer in, I was wrestling between going for Bairstow or an England bowler and have settled on the England wicketkeeper. He got off to a good start but wasn't able to convert it against New Zealand. On a decent wicket at the HPCA stadium, he should enjoy himself once he gets his eye in.
2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - ENG vs BAN: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 7: Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Shoriful Islam (BOWL) (BAN), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN)
Shakib Al Hasan is a captaincy favorite, especially if the wicket is similar to the one used in the BAN-AFG match. However, if it's a better batting wicket, Bairstow and Root come into the picture too.
I can't forget Mehidy Hasan Miraz either, who looks like an even better option now that he's batting at No. 3.
Other players
Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11
Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11
David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 10
Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 9
Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11
Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 8