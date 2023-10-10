2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - ENG vs BAN - 10th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

England and Bangladesh go head-to-head in the seventh game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Tuesday, October 10, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 6: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Will Young (BAT) (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ)

Captain: Rachin Ravindra | Vice-captain: Will Young

Total Points: 2,872.5

I have three players from M7 and am likely to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 10:30 am IST, Tuesday, October 10.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 119

1) Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - OUT | Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - IN

2) Will Young (BAT) (NZ) - OUT | Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG) - IN

It's difficult to pick only two players from this game to add to my team, but I want to limit the transfers, as I already own three from this fixture. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is just too good to ignore as a Fantasy asset now that he's batting much higher up the order.

As for the other transfer in, I was wrestling between going for Bairstow or an England bowler and have settled on the England wicketkeeper. He got off to a good start but wasn't able to convert it against New Zealand. On a decent wicket at the HPCA stadium, he should enjoy himself once he gets his eye in.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - ENG vs BAN: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 7 - ENG vs BAN

Players playing in Match 7: Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Shoriful Islam (BOWL) (BAN), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN)

Shakib Al Hasan is a captaincy favorite, especially if the wicket is similar to the one used in the BAN-AFG match. However, if it's a better batting wicket, Bairstow and Root come into the picture too.

I can't forget Mehidy Hasan Miraz either, who looks like an even better option now that he's batting at No. 3.

Other players

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 10

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 9

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 8