ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival, Match 12

The Alescon Comets SC (ACSC) will square off against the Profilbau Victoria United (PVU) in the 12th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

Both Alescon Comets SC and Profilbau Victoria United haven’t been able to get their campaigns off to the kind of starts that they’d have wanted. They lost their opening couple of games and are yet to get points on the board.

ACSC vs PVU Match Details, Match 12

The Match 12 of the Trinidad T20 Festival will be played on May 25 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The match is set to commence at 5.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACSC vs PVU, Trinidad T20 Festival, Match 12

Date and Time: May 25, 2023, 5.00 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ACSC vs PVU Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium has been favorable to the batters and high scores could be witnessed here. Bowlers will have to keep their lengths and lines right.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 167.33

Average second innings score: 96

ACSC vs PVU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Alescon Comets SC: L

Profilbau Victoria United: L

ACSC vs PVU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Alescon Comets SC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Alescon Comets SC Probable Playing 11

Denzil Antoine, Rajesh Maharaj, Shatrughan Rambaran (c), Sanjiv Gooljar, Keiron John, Kristian Dookree (wk), Devindra Maharaj, Kevin Ragbir, Aamir Ali-l, Saif Mohammad, and Danny Ramjit Singh.

Profilbau Victoria United Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Profilbau Victoria United Probable Playing 11

Lendl Simmons (c), KY Ottley, K Simmons, Jesse Bootan, RS Primus, RR Emrit, M Deyal, T Hinds, I Khan, Aaron Alfred(wk), and K Ramsaran.

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Jawahir (2 matches, 38 runs, Strike Rate: 172.73)

S Jawahir could prove to be a decent pick for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 38 runs in two matches.

Top Batter pick

K Roopchand (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 170.00)

K Roopchand has batted well so far. He has amassed 51 runs in two games and has a strike rate of 170.00.

Top All-rounder pick

N Ali (2 matches, 12 runs and 3 wickets)

N Ali could contribute on both fronts. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker with three wickets and has an economy rate of 8.60. Ali has also made 12 runs.

Top Bowler pick

V Roopnarine (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.00)

V Roopnarine is the highest wicket-taker for his team. He has taken four wickets in two matches.

ACSC vs PVU match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rambaran

S Rambaran will be looking to impress here. He is a talented cricketer and has scored 87 runs in two matches at an average of over 43 and at a strike rate of over 170. He has also taken three wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Jones

M Jones is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has amassed 56 runs at a strike rate of 136.59. Jones has also taken two wickets for his side.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Rambaran 87 runs and 3 wickets 219 points M Jones 56 runs and 2 wickets 139 points V Roopnarine 4 wickets 117 points N Ali 12 runs and 3 wickets 111 points J Ali 24 runs and 2 wickets 92 points

ACSC vs PVU match expert tips

S Rambaran has been a cut above the rest and he will be an ideal choice for the captaincy pick of your ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Team.

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Jawahir

Batters: S Rambaran, M Jones, K Roopchand

All-rounders: N Ali, R Mohammad, S Ganga, R Forester

Bowlers: V Roopnarine, J Ali, V Harrylochan

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Jawahir

Batters: S Rambaran, M Jones, K Roopchand, D Antoine

All-rounders: N Ali, R Mohammad, S Ganga

Bowlers: V Roopnarine, J Ali, D Babb

