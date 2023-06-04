The fourth game of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will get underway at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground where Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) prepare to lock horns with NCM Investments (NCMI) on June 4.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:45 pm IST. Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament and will be eager to kickstart their campaign with a bang.

In the recently concluded T10 Ramadan League, Almulla Exchange CC earned a hard-fought win by defeating NCM Investments by seven wickets with only three deliveries to spare. It will be interesting to see how both teams approach this crucial game, which promises to be an exciting one.

On that note, here are the three players you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain in the upcoming AEC vs NCMI Dream11 prediction game;

#3 Unnimohan Mohandas (NCMI) - 7 credits

Mohandas is a formidable wicketkeeper-batter averaging 20.66 in T10 cricket with an explosive strike rate of 200.

He has a best score of 44 in four innings. His aggressive strokeplay makes him a very dangerous batter, so he should be picked as your captain or vice-captain in the upcoming AEC vs NCMI Dream11 prediction game.

#2 Ansal V Nazzar (AEC) - 9 credits

The 30-year-old all-rounder is very capable with both bat and the ball. In five T10 innings, Nazzar has scored 127 runs at a stunning average of 31.75, which also includes his best individual score of 58. Moreover, he can hit the ball a long way and has a lethal strike rate of 222.8.

With the ball, Ansar has picked up four wickets in as many innings, including his best bowling figures of 3-10. Besides, he has a remarkable bowling average of 20. Considering the all-round talent he possesses, Ansal should be your go-to man to feature in your AEC vs NCMI Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Nasir Hussain Syed (NCMI) - 8.5 credits

Syed can send chills down the spine of any quality bowling opposition with his attacking style of play.

In just six T10 innings, Nasir has amassed 284 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 270. Moreover, he averages 71 with the bat and has a swashbuckling century of 129 in the format.

He's our number one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your AEC vs NCMI Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's AEC vs NCMI Dream11 contest? Unnimohan Mohandas Ansal V Nazzar 0 votes