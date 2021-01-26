AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ODI Match - Jan 26, 2021

Afghanistan will lock horns with Ireland in the 3rd ODI of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

We are into the third and final match of the series. This game is a dead rubber as Afghanistan are already 2-0 up in the series.

Afghanistan will come into this match as favourites. Their bowlers have done an excellent job in this series and their batsmen are in decent touch as well.

The Afghans will look forward to continuing their winning momentum and clean sweep the series.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be playing this match for pride. They have fought very well in this series so far and will be hoping to pick up a win from this game to avoid a whitewash.

The Andrew Balbirnie-led side will have to concentrate on their bowling department if they want to win this match.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock and James McCollum.

Predicted Playing-11s

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd ODI

Date: 26th January 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced wicket, which is helpful for both bowlers and batsmen. However, the bowlers will have to be consistent with their line and length on this track. With that being said, anything above 270 can be considered as a fighting total at this venue.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Rahmat Shah, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mohammad Nabi, Barry McCarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Andy McBrine, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.