AJH vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian League, Match 33

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will take on Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) in the 33rd match of the ICCA Arabian League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 33.

Ajman Heroes have played just one match so far. They lost that game against Seven Districts by a mammoth margin of 145 runs. They are at the bottom of the table and are yet to open their account in the competition.

Dubai Dare Devils, on the other hand, are on top of the standings in Group A. They have won three of their four matches and have lost only once to Pacific Group. They have six points to their name and will be looking to continue with the winning momentum.

AJH vs DDD Match Details, Match 33

The Match 33 of the ICCA Arabian League will be played on February 25 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJH vs DDD, ICCA Arabian League, Match 33

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AJH vs DDD Pitch Report

The ICC Academy has been a high-scoring wicket and batters have enjoyed their time on this surface. The 200-run mark has been breached in both the last couple of matches and bowlers will have to be careful about their lines and lengths here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 186.33

Average second innings score: 159.72

AJH vs DDD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ajman Heroes: L

Dubai Dare Devils: W-L-W-W

AJH vs DDD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ajman Heroes Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing 11

Faizan Sheikh, Jeevan Gangadharan, Adnan Arif (c), Ibthisam Sait, Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Faisal Baig, Nasir Aziz, and Usman Mani.

Dubai Dare Devils Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dubai Dare Devils Probable Playing 11

Ali Gohar, Haroon Ghaus, Akshay Jotin, Rathesh Pojari, Adarsh Desai, Anoop Nair, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Rahul Soni, Shazaib Khan, Charith Nirmal (c), and Mohit Raghav.

AJH vs DDD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Soni (4 matches, 106 runs, Strike Rate: 129.27)

R Sonil is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 106 runs in four games at a strike rate of over 129. He also has an average of 26.50.

Top Batter pick

S Hydru-Pokkakkilath (4 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 87.32)

S Hydru-Pokkakilath has accumulated 62 runs so far in four games. However, he needs to improve his strike rate.

Top All-rounder pick

A Qureshi (4 matches, 25 runs and 6 wickets)

A Qureshi is expected to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has slammed 25 runs and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team with six wickets at an average of 13.83.

Top Bowler pick

M Raghav (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 14.67)

M Raghav is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team along with Qureshi. He has picked up six wickets in four games at a bowling average of 14.67 and has also added 29 runs.

AJH vs DDD match captain and vice-captain choices

C Nirmal

C Nirmal is the leading run-scorer for his side with 167 runs in four matches at a stunning average of 41.75 and at a strike rate of 159.05. He has also picked up five wickets so far. Nirmal could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your AJH vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Gohar

A Gohar has also been great in both departments for Dubai Dare Devils. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate close to 140. Gohar has also scalped five wickets at an average of 17.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AJH vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats C Nirmal 167 runs and 5 wickets A Qureshi 25 runs and 6 wickets A Gohar 53 runs and 5 wickets M Raghav 29 runs and 6 wickets

AJH vs DDD match expert tips

C Nirmal is a very reliable player. He can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

AJH vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Head to Head League

AJH vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: R Soni, K Shah

Batters: S Hydru, R Poojari, S Kalyan

All-rounders: C Nirmal, A Qureshi, A Gohar, A Mohammed Rashid

Bowlers: M Raghav, A Sharma

AJH vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Grand League

AJH vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: R Soni, K Shah

Batters: S Hydru, R Poojari, S Kalyan

All-rounders: C Nirmal, A Qureshi, A Gohar, J Gangadharan

Bowlers: M Raghav, A Sharma

