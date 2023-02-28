AMA vs KOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League, Match 2

The Ambernath Avengers (AMA) will lock horns with the Koparkairne Titans (KOT) in the second match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AMA vs KOT Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

This will be the second match of the tournament. It will be the first match for both teams and they will look to get off to a winning start.

AMA vs KOT Match Details

The second match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on February 28 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: AMA vs KOT, Navi Mumbai Premier League, Match 2

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

AMA vs KOT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Konddeb Stadium will be good for batting. The batters will enjoy the surface and a high scoring contest might be on the cards.

AMA vs KOT Probable Playing XIs for today's match

AMA Team/Injury News

No major inury updates.

AMA Probable Playing XI

S Bhalerao, V Jagdale, K Rai, J Bista, H Soni, A Upadhyay, A Jain, A Shivgan, R Vishwakarma, O Kamat, and P Jadhav.

KOT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KOT Probable Playing XI

R Vishal Gupta, S Nilesh Desai, D Saxena, A Bhave, A Pawar, H Chavan, S Jha, S Jadhav, A Vishwakarma, A Bagul, and G Rasul Shaikh.

AMA vs KOT Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

S Bhalerao

S Bhalerao can be very effective as a batter at the top of the order. He also has a very safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Saxena

D Saxena is a stable batter in the top order and can play match-winning knocks. He can score runs on a consistent basis and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

A Upadhyay

A Upadhyay can be an impactful batter in the middle-order and can also pick up wickets with the ball. He is someone who picks up points in both innings of the match and that makes Upadhyay the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

A Vishwakarma

A Vishwakarma can be very effective with the new ball in the initial stages of an innings. He can also pick up wickets in the death overs and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

AMA vs KOT Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

A Updahyay

Upadhayay could be a match-winner in both innings of the match. He has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Jha

S Jha is an effective all-rounder. He can score runs in the middle order and also pick up crucial wickets with the ball. This makes him a safe captain or vice-captain choice for the match.

Five Must-picks for AMA vs KOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

S Bhalerao

D Saxena

S Jha

A Updhyay

A Vishwakarma

AMA vs KOT match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and run-scoring will be easy for the batters. The spinners might come into play with the progress of the match and hence top-order batters and slower bowlers will be the best bets for the match.

AMA vs KOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Bhalerao

Batters: D Saxena, A Pawar, K Rai, A Bhave

All-rounders: S Jha, A Jain, A Upadhyay

Bowlers: O Kamat, R Vishwakarma, A Vishwakarma

AMA vs KOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Bhalerao

Batters: D Saxena, A Pawar, K Rai, A Bhave

All-rounders: S Jha, A Jain, A Upadhyay

Bowlers: O Kamat, R Vishwakarma, A Vishwakarma

