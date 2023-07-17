ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry Women's T20 match – July 17, 2023

Angels Women and Queens Women will lock horns in the 1st match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 2023 on July 17 at CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry. The match is set to start at 09:00 AM IST.

Angels Women come into this match with confidence as they were the defending champions of the recent Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 tournament. They performed fantastically well throughout the competition, leading the points table and defeating Diamonds Women in the finals.

On the other hand, Queens Women had a similar campaign in the same tournament, but they finished in the third position despite having the same number of wins as the top teams. However, the Net Run Rate (NRR) played a crucial role in distinguishing their final position.

Following are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 match.

#3 Shilpa Sahu (ANG-W) - 8.0 credits

Shilpa Sahu, a batting all-rounder from Angels Women, is a key player who usually bats in the top order and occasionally bowls. In the previous year, she played seven T10 matches for her team and scored 168 runs with an impressive average of 24. Additionally, she also claimed three wickets with her bowling skills, further highlighting her potential.

#2 Sonal Patil (ANG-W) - 9.0 credits

Sonal Patil has been in impressive form in T10 cricket, representing Queens Women's team in her last six matches. She has contributed significantly, scoring 95 runs and taking 6 wickets. Sonal now aims to continue her fine form in T20 matches for Angels Women and make a valuable impact in the ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 match.

#1 Tamanna Nigam (QUN-W) - 8.5 credits

Tamanna Nigam, a skilled cricketer who represented the Madhya Pradesh Women's cricket team, brings valuable contributions with both her batting and bowling skills. She has been in good form, scoring 126 runs in the past seven T10 matches, averaging 63, striking at 150, and also taking five wickets.

Considering her recent performances, she will aim to maintain her momentum in the upcoming ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team match.

