ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 1

The first game of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Angels (ANG-W) squaring off against Queens (QUN-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Monday (July 17). Ahead of the exciting game, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. Queens will look to win the match, but Angels are expected to prevail.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The first game of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 17 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 1

Date and Time: July 17, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be key on this pitch. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

ANG-W - Will be playing their first game

QUN-W - Will be playing their first game

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

ANG-W

No injury update

Thireesha Baskar, Johnstephy J Elumalai (c & wk), Shilpa Sahu, Sonal Patil, Vedhavarsha S, Dhanya V, Payal Balmik, Rohini Mane, Pooja Saravanan, Sivasakthi Ramesh, Gokulnandhini Murugesan

QUN-W

No injury update

Tamanna Nigam, Sunayana Mishra (wk), Ramdas Sandhya-Mounika, Divya Murugadass, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Ananya Hegde, Srimeera-C, Arunadevi Sekar, Arunthathi Kumar, Supraja-P, Deepa-S, Pradnya Veerkar

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J J Elumalai

Elumalai is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. S Mishra is another good pick.

Batters

T Nigam

S Sahu and Nigam are the two best batter picks. Likhitha VG played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Patil

N Chandrasekaran and Patil are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Balmik is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Mane

The top bowler picks are P Veerkar and Mane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. G Murugesan is another good pick.

ANG-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Patil

Patil bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here.

R Mane

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Mane the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the middle order and bowls at the death. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 1

S Patil

N Chandrasekaran

R Mane

T Nigam

S Sahu

Angels Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J J Elumalai

Batters: T Nigam, S Sahu, Likhitha VG

All-rounders: S Patil, N Chandrasekaran, P Balmik, A Hegde

Bowlers: P Veerkar, R Mane, G Murugesan

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J J Elumalai, S Mishra

Batters: T Nigam, S Sahu

All-rounders: S Patil, N Chandrasekaran, P Balmik, A Hegde

Bowlers: P Veerkar, R Mane, G Murugesan