ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 12

The 12th game of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Angels Women (ANG-W) square off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Saturday (July 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Angels have won two of their last four games, like Queens. Queens will give their all to win the game, but Angels are expected to prevail.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The 12th game of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 22 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 12

Date and Time: July 22, 2023; 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be key, and both teams will prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Diamonds and Angels saw 233 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

ANG-W - Won two of their last four games

QUN-W - Won two of their last four games

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

ANG-W

No injury update

Shilpa Sahu, Nisha Seetharamun, Rohini Mane, Dirisha S, Tharigha J, Likhitha VG, Sonal Patil (c), Vedhavarsha S, Arthika Velmurugan G, Johnstephy Elumalai (wk), Payal Balmik

QUN-W

No injury update

Sunayana Mishra (wk), Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Tamanna Nigam, Mahalakshmi Sathyam, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Ananya Hegde, Sneka-S, Srimeera-C, Ajantha-J, Bakkialakshmi Sivaprakasam, Arunthathi Kumar

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Mishra

Mishra is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. J Elumalai is another good pick.

Batters

S Sahu

Sahu and T Nigam are the two best batter picks. A Sekar played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

P Balmik

N Chandrasekaran and Balmik are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Patil is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Mane

The top bowler picks are P Veerkar and Mane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. G Murugesan is another good pick.

ANG-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sahu

Sahu bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here. She has earned 526 points in the last five games.

P Balmik

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Balmik the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the middle order and bowls at the death. You could also make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 352 points in the last five games.

Five must-picks for ANG-W vs QUN-W, Match 12

N Chandrasekaran

T Nigam

P Balmik

S Sahu

S Patil

Angels Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Mishra

Batters: T Nigam, S Sahu, A Sekar

All-rounders: N Chandrasekaran, S Patil, P Balmik

Bowlers: P Veerkar, R Mane, A Bharathwaz, G Murugesan

Angels Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Mishra

Batters: T Nigam, S Sahu, A Sekar

All-rounders: N Chandrasekaran, S Patil, P Balmik, Srimeera C

Bowlers: P Veerkar, R Mane, G Murugesan