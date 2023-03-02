ARG vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifier, Match 11

Argentina will take on Bahamas (ARG vs BAH) in the Match 11 of the ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifier on Thursday, March 2. The St. Albans Club in Buenos Aires will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ARG vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

Hosts Argentina have had a woeful campaign so far. They have lost both of their matches and find themselves lying at the bottom of the table with no points. The South Americans suffered a massive defeat by a margin of 110 runs at the hands of Bermuda in the previous encounter.

Meanwhile, the Bahamas have done decently so far in this tournament. They have a win and a loss to their name and are third in the points table with two points to their name. The Bahamas also lost their most recent game against the Cayman Islands by 31 runs.

With both teams entering this game on the back of losses in their last contest, they will be raring to get a win when they meet on Thursday.

ARG vs BAH Match Details, Match 11

Match 11 of the ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifier will be played on March 2 at the St. Albans Club in Buenos Aires. The match is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ARG vs BAH, ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifier, Match 11

Match: Argentina vs Bahamas, Match 11, ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifier.

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, Thursday, 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: St. Albans Club, Buenos Aires.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode.

ARG vs BAH Pitch Report

The St. Albans Club has provided a balanced wicket so far and matches held here have seen both the pacers and spinners finding equal assistance. Both matches held here so far have been won by sides batting first, so that should be the way to go for the team winning the toss.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2.

Matches won by bowling first: 0.

Average first innings score: 149.

Average second innings score: 85.5.

ARG vs BAH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Argentina: L, L.

Bahamas: L, W.

ARG vs BAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Argentina Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports for Argentina heading into this important fixture.

Argentina Probable Playing 11

Pedro Baron, Lautaro Musiani, Alejandro Ferguson, Ramiro Escobar (wk), Alan Kirschbaum, Tomas Rossi, David Mauro, Santiago Rossi, Agustin Rivero, Hernan Fennell (c), Agustin Husain.

Bahamas Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports for the Bahamas ahead of this key encounter.

Bahamas Probable Playing 11

Marc Taylor (c), Narendra Ekanayake, Kervon Hinds, Gregory Taylor, Turan Brown, Festus Benn, Julio Jemison (wk), Sandeep Goud, Jonathan Barry, Dwight Wheatley, Junior Scott.

ARG vs BAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Ferguson (Two matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 80.28)

A Ferguson has been quite decent batting in the middle for Argentina so far in this tournament. He has scored 57 runs in two matches, but needs to work on his strike rate of 80.28. Regardless, Ferguson is an excellent choice for your ARG vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

P Baron (Two matches, 12 runs)

P Baron is yet to come to the party in this tournament and needs to improve his performances. He has managed only 12 runs in two matches, but could deliver a big innings in this upcoming game.

Top All-rounder pick

F Benn (Two matches, 25 runs and three wickets)

F Benn is a handy all-rounder who will be looking to demonstrate his skills in this match. He has slammed 25 runs in two matches and has also picked up three wickets at a wonderful economy of 5.17. Benn is another lock pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for Thursday's match.

Top Bowler pick

H Fennell (Two matches, four wickets, Economy Rate: 7.88)

H Fennell is the leading wicket-taker for Argentina in this tournament. He has scalped four wickets in two matches and has an economy of 7.88 and is a must-have for your ARG vs BAH Dream11 fantasy outfit.

ARG vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

K Hinds

K Hinds is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far and has been in outrageous form with the ball in hand. In just two matches, he has already picked up seven wickets at an average of 5.14 and at an excellent economy rate of 4.50.

Hinds could thus prove to be a great captaincy pick for your ARG vs BAH Dream11 fantasy side.

M Taylor

M Taylor, meanwhile, is the highest run-scorer for the Bahamas in this tournament. He has scored 84 runs in two matches at an average of 49.00 and has a strike rate of 121.74. Taylor has also managed to pick up two wickets at an economy of 5.63, making him an unavoidable candidate for your fantasy outfit's captaincy.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ARG vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

K Hinds: Seven wickets | 249 points.

M Taylor: 84 runs and two wickets | 204 points.

H Fennell: Four wickets | 141 points.

F Benn: 25 runs and three wickets | 138 points.

N Ekanayake: 22 runs and three wickets | 116 points.

ARG vs BAH match expert tips

F Benn is a talented all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and ball. He could prove to be the X factor for your Dream11 Fantasy Team for Thursday's match.

ARG vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

Argentina vs Bahamas Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Ferguson, J Jemison.

Batters: M Taylor, P Baron, L Musiani.

All-rounders: K Hinds, F Benn, J Barry.

Bowlers: H Fennell, N Ekanayake, A Husain.

ARG vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

Argentina vs Bahamas Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Ferguson.

Batters: M Taylor, P Baron, L Musiani.

All-rounders: K Hinds, F Benn, J Barry, A Kirschbaum.

Bowlers: H Fennell, N Ekanayake, A Husain.

Poll : 0 votes