ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier

Argentina (ARG) will lock horns with Cayman Islands (CAY) in the tenth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas qualifier on Saturday (March 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ARG vs CAY Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Argentina are struggling for form, losing two of their three games, and are fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, Cayman Islands are having a good campaign, winning two of their three games and are second in the standings.

ARG vs CAY Match Details

The tenth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on March 4 at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires at 11.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: ARG vs CAY, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 10

Date and Time: March 4, 2023; 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

ARG vs CAY Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hurlingham Club Ground is good for bowling. Bowlers enjoy bowling on the surface, and batters stuggle to score.

ARG vs CAY Probable Playing XIs for today's match

ARG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

ARG Probable Playing XI

Pedro Baron, Tomas Rossi, Alejandro Fergusson, Alan Kirschbaum, Lautaro Musiani, Ramiro Escobar (wk), Santiago Rossi, Agustin Rivero, Hernan Fennell (c), Pedro Baron, and Agustin Husain

CAY Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

CAY Probable Playing XI

Sacha de Alwis, Brian Corbin, Paul Manning, Ramon Sealy (c), Paul Chin (wk), Conroy Wright, Demar Johnson, Thilina Hewa, Alistair Ifill, Adrian Wright, and Jahmeal Buchanan

ARG vs CAY Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

A Ferguson

Ferguson bats with a positive approach at the start of the innings. He's also very good behind the stumps, making him a good wicketkeeper pick.

Batter

S DeAlwis

DeAlwis is a good batter in the top order. He bats with a positive intent, making him a good batter pick.

All-rounder

Conroy Wright

Wright can be very effective with both bat and ball. He could turn out to be the match winner here, making him a wise all-rounder pick.

Bowler

Alistair Ifill

Ifillhas been very potent with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets regularly and has also come in handy with the bat lower down the order, making him a good bowling pick.

ARG vs CAY Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Conroy Wright

Wright has been a very effective player in the tournament so far. He has made valuable contributions with both bat and ball, making him a safe captain or vice-captain pick.

Alistair Ifill

Ifill has been very effective with the ball in the tournament. He can pick up wickets at crucial junctures, making him a very safe captain or vice-captain pick.

Five Must-picks for ARG vs CAY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Alistair Ifill

Conroy Wright

Sacha DeAlwis

A Ferguson

P Arrighi

ARG vs CAY Match Expert Tips

The pitch is conducive for bowlers. Impactful bowlers and all-rounders could impact the game and will be the best fantasy picks.

ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Ferguson

Batters: S DeAlwis, R Sealy, P Baron

All-rounders: P Manning, C Wright, P Arrighi

Bowlers: A Ifill, H Fennell, A Wright, T Rossi

ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Ferguson

Batters: S DeAlwis, R Sealy, P Baron

All-rounders: P Manning, C Wright, P Arrighi

Bowlers: A Ifill, H Fennell, A Wright, T Rossi

