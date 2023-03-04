ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier

Argentina (ARG) will lock horns with Cayman Islands (CAY) in the tenth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas qualifier on Saturday (March 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ARG vs CAY Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
Argentina are struggling for form, losing two of their three games, and are fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, Cayman Islands are having a good campaign, winning two of their three games and are second in the standings.
ARG vs CAY Match Details
The tenth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on March 4 at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires at 11.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.
Match: ARG vs CAY, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 10
Date and Time: March 4, 2023; 11.30 pm IST
Venue: Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires
ARG vs CAY Pitch Report
The pitch at the Hurlingham Club Ground is good for bowling. Bowlers enjoy bowling on the surface, and batters stuggle to score.
ARG vs CAY Probable Playing XIs for today's match
ARG Team/Injury News
No major injury updates
ARG Probable Playing XI
Pedro Baron, Tomas Rossi, Alejandro Fergusson, Alan Kirschbaum, Lautaro Musiani, Ramiro Escobar (wk), Santiago Rossi, Agustin Rivero, Hernan Fennell (c), Pedro Baron, and Agustin Husain
CAY Team/Injury News
No major injury updates
CAY Probable Playing XI
Sacha de Alwis, Brian Corbin, Paul Manning, Ramon Sealy (c), Paul Chin (wk), Conroy Wright, Demar Johnson, Thilina Hewa, Alistair Ifill, Adrian Wright, and Jahmeal Buchanan
ARG vs CAY Dream11 Match Top Pick
Wicketkeeper
A Ferguson
Ferguson bats with a positive approach at the start of the innings. He's also very good behind the stumps, making him a good wicketkeeper pick.
Batter
S DeAlwis
DeAlwis is a good batter in the top order. He bats with a positive intent, making him a good batter pick.
All-rounder
Conroy Wright
Wright can be very effective with both bat and ball. He could turn out to be the match winner here, making him a wise all-rounder pick.
Bowler
Alistair Ifill
Ifillhas been very potent with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets regularly and has also come in handy with the bat lower down the order, making him a good bowling pick.
ARG vs CAY Match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Conroy Wright
Wright has been a very effective player in the tournament so far. He has made valuable contributions with both bat and ball, making him a safe captain or vice-captain pick.
Alistair Ifill
Ifill has been very effective with the ball in the tournament. He can pick up wickets at crucial junctures, making him a very safe captain or vice-captain pick.
Five Must-picks for ARG vs CAY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Alistair Ifill
Conroy Wright
Sacha DeAlwis
A Ferguson
P Arrighi
ARG vs CAY Match Expert Tips
The pitch is conducive for bowlers. Impactful bowlers and all-rounders could impact the game and will be the best fantasy picks.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.
ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: A Ferguson
Batters: S DeAlwis, R Sealy, P Baron
All-rounders: P Manning, C Wright, P Arrighi
Bowlers: A Ifill, H Fennell, A Wright, T Rossi
ARG vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Ferguson
Batters: S DeAlwis, R Sealy, P Baron
All-rounders: P Manning, C Wright, P Arrighi
Bowlers: A Ifill, H Fennell, A Wright, T Rossi