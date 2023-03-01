BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, March 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh start this series against England amid high expectations after beating India in their previous ODI assignment. Bangladesh will be a force to reckon with in home conditions and will welcome the returns of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad ahead of this series.

However, reigning champions England are one of the teams to beat in white-ball cricket, with captain Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer being the best in the business. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, England might hold the edge owing to a well-balanced squad.

With either side eyeing a winning start to the series, a cracker of a game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs ENG Match Details, 1st ODI

Bangladesh and England will face off in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ENG, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 01, 2023, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince/Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (11 matches, 406 runs, Average: 45.11)

Phil Salt has had a good start to his ODI career, scoring 406 runs in 11 matches. While he is averaging 45.11 so far, his batting strike rate of 132.25 holds him in good stead. Given his explosiveness at the top of the order, Salt is a fine pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (60 matches, 1912 runs, Average: 33.54)

Litton Das has been Bangladesh's best batter in white-ball cricket in the last year or so. Litton amassed 577 runs in 13 matches in 2022, averaging 52.45. He is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order and given his recent form, Litton is a top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (21 matches, 262 runs, 20 wickets)

Sam Curran has had his moments in ODI cricket with 262 runs and 20 wickets in 21 matches. While Curran has a batting strike rate of 100.0, the real value lies in his bowling with a bowling strike rate of 44.0 holding him in good stead.

Given the conditions that are expected to be on offer, Curran is a must-have in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (52 matches, 69 wickets, Average: 33.01)

Taskin Ahmed is one of the best white-ball pacers in the world with 69 wickets in 52 matches. Although he is averaging 33.01 with the ball in this format, Taskin averages less than 25 in Bangladesh conditions. Given his ability to pick wickets across all phases of an innings, Taskin is a top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan is perhaps Bangladesh's most important player given his skill set and experience. Shakib has played over 200 ODIs and has a batting and bowling average of 37.35 and 29.06, respectively.

With Shakib also looking in good form in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was England's top run-scorer in their last ODI series, scoring 261 runs in three matches. He has a career average and strike rate of 41.61 and 118.06, holding him in high regard. With Buttler being well experienced in subcontinent conditions, he is a viable choice as captain for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 4536 runs in 162 matches Litton Das 2253 runs in 37 matches Taskin Ahmed 69 wickets in 52 matches Dawid Malan 644 runs in 15 matches Adil Rashid 175 wickets in 122 matches

BAN vs ENG match expert tips for 1st ODI

Adil Rashid is England's lead spinner with 175 wickets in 122 matches. Although his ODI average reads 33.03, Rashid has a strike rate of 34.97. With Rashid also impressing in the previous ODI series against South Africa, he can be backed to excel in spin-friendly conditions, making him a good differential selection for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Shakib al Hasan, Sam Curran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Wood

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Shakib al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Jofra Archer

