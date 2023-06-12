BAN-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Women’s Emerging T20 match – June 12, 2023  

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) and Malaysia Women (ML-W) lock horns in the ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Monday (June 12) at The Misson Road Ground in Mong Kong, Hong Kong.

Bangladesh go into the game as the favourites, as they have players who have played international cricket at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if the Malaysian players step up.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BAN-W vs ML-W game:

#3 Sultana Khatun (BAN-W) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 3rd T20

Sultana Khatun recently debuted for Bangladesh and should be picked in fantasy teams for the BAN-W vs ML-W game.

She has played only four games thus far for the senior team and picked up three wickets. She also impressed against SLC XI, where she scored 32 runs and had figures of 4-0-8-1.

#2 Nahida Akter (BAN-W) – 8 credits

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Nahida Akter is a highly experienced player for Bangladesh and has repeatedly delivered for them.

She has played 31 ODIs and 64 T20Is, where she has picked up 35 and 74 wickets respectively, with one four-wicket haul and two five-wicket hauls to show for her efforts. So, Nahida should be a must in fantasy teams for the BAN-W vs ML-W game.

#1 Marufa Akter (BAN-W) – 8 credits

Australia vs Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Marufa Akter played in the U19 World Cup for Bangladesh earlier this year. Before that, she had already played for the Tigresses at the highest level.

She also played in the Women’s T20 World Cup, where she bowled brilliantly against Sri Lanka. In six WT20Is, Akter has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.87 and has best bowling figures of 3-23.

