BB vs HH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 24, 2023

Harare Hurricanes (HH) face off against Bulawayo Braves (BB) in the 12th game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday (July 24).

Both the Hurricanes and Braves are enduring challenging campaigns in the T10 tournament. The Hurricanes have suffered defeats in two of their three games, while the Braves have lost three games following their win over the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes will look to turn the tables and seek revenge against the Braves after their previous setback. Meanwhile, the Braves will be determined to maintain their recent dominance over the Hurricanes and secure another win.

On that note, here are three players you could opt for as the captain or vice-captain in your BB vs HH Dream11 team:

#3 Ben McDermott (BB) - 7.5 credits

McDermott didn't manage to put up a substantial score in the previous game but remains a player with the ability to play big innings.

He has been crucial in the top order and also been effective as a wicketkeeper. He has scored 64 runs in four games at an impressive strike rate of 164.10 and has been involved in four dismissals behind the stumps.

#2 Mohammad Nabi (HH) - 9.0 credits

Mohammad Nabi (Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter_

Mohammad Nabi has been a key asset for his team, making significant contributions with both bat and ball.

He has been effective in the bowling department, taking four wickets at an average of five. Additionally, Nabi has showcased his batting prowess in the middle order, scoring 58 runs at a striking rate above 170.

Given his all-round abilities, Nabi could be a valuable choice as captain or vice-captain in your BB vs HH Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Sikandar Raza (BB) - 9.0 credits

Sikandar Raza (Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter)

Sikandar Raza has been a consistent performer for the Braves, displaying commendable performances in both batting and bowling.

With 91 runs scored in four games, he has been a reliable contributor with the bat. Moreover, Sikandar leads the wicket-takers for his team, along with Taskin Ahmed, with five wickets.

Raza's outstanding form this year makes him an excellent option as the captain of your BB vs HH Dream11 team.

