BB vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 28

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Krishnanagar Challengers in the 28th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Barrackpore Bashers have been on an incredible run over the last few matches, having won their last four games. In fact, they currently occupy the second spot in the table with 20 points to their name.

Krishnanagar Challengers, on the other hand, have only won once in eight games and are rooted to the bottom of the points table.

BB vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Koushik Giri, Shivam Dey, Vikas Singh, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi, Ankur Paul, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyansh Ghosh.

KC XI

Avinash Kumar, SK Asif Hossain, Ayan Gupta, Arnab Nandy, Agniv Pan (c & wk), Kanishk Seth, Debtanu Baidya, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Aryaman Singh, Anuj Kumar Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Match Details

BB vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 28

Date and Time: September 20, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say on proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s BB vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He scored 89 runs in the previous match and his knock included 11 boundaries and a six.

Chatterjee could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your BB vs KC Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounders

SK Yadav is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has picked up six wickets in the last three matches.

A Nandy can also prove to be the difference maker in this game. He scored 44 runs and picked up a wicket in the match against Durgapur.

Bowlers

M Kumar will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped nine wickets in the last three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

S Chatterjee (BB) – 506 points

SK Yadav (BB) – 418 points

V Singh (BB) – 322 points

M Kumar (BB) – 309 points

A Nandy (KC) – 236 points

Important stats for BB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

S Chatterjee: 343 runs

SK Yadav: 12 wickets

A Nandy: 70 runs and 3 wickets

BB vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ahmed, S Chatterjee, A Pal, K Ghosh, SK Yadav, V Singh, A Nandy, SA Hossain, M Kumar, D Baidya, K Seth

Captain: S Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: SK Yadav

BB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ahmed, S Chatterjee, A Pal, K Ghosh, SK Yadav, V Singh, A Nandy, M Kumar, D Baidya, K Seth, S S Chakraborty

Captain: A Nandy, Vice-Captain: M Kumar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar