BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Match 3

The third game of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see Bud CC (BCC) squaring off against Nabajyoti Club (NBC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday (February 20). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Nabajyoti Club will play their first game of the season, while Bud CC won their last game against City Cricket Club by five wickets. Nabajyoti Club will give their all to win the game, but Bud CC are expected to prevail

BCC vs NBC Match Details

The third game of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 20 at the Judges Field in Guwahati at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BCC vs NBC, Match 3

Date and Time: February 20, 2023; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should be able to score. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between West Guwahati Club and Gauhati Town Club saw 220 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

BCC vs NBC Form Guide

BCC - W

NBC - Will be playing their first game

BCC vs NBC Probable Playing XIs

BCC

No injury update

Pushparaj Sharma (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Kaushik Giri, Rishav Das, Hardeep Singh, Erik Roy (wk), Jitu Ali, Abhilash Gogoi, Riyan Parag, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz

NBC

No injury updates

Nihar Deka, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Danish Das, Vishal Roy Jr., Amlanjyoti Das, Nibir Deka, Roshan Alam-I, Parvej Musaraf, Roshan Basfor, Dharani Rabha, Rituraj Biswas

BCC vs NBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

E Roy

Roy is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Talukdar is another good pick.

Batters

D Das

A Gogoi and Das are the two best batter picks. H Singh played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Parag

A Das and Parag are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Murasingh is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Deka

The top bowler picks are C Sarma and Deka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Sharma is another good pick.

BCC vs NBC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

Parag bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role in the game. He smashed 50 runs and took three wickets in the last game.

D Das

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Das the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too.

Five Must-Picks for BCC vs NBC, Match 3

P Aziz

N Deka

D Das

A Das

R Parag

Bud CC vs Nabajyoti Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bud CC vs Nabajyoti Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: E Roy

Batters: D Das, A Gogoi, P Aziz, H Singh

All-rounders: A Das, R Parag, M Murasingh

Bowlers: N Deka, C Sarma, P Sharma

Bud CC vs Nabajyoti Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: E Roy

Batters: D Das, A Gogoi, P Aziz

All-rounders: A Das, R Parag, M Murasingh, P Karunakar

Bowlers: N Deka, C Sarma, A Nechim

Poll : 0 votes