BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19, 2023, 5th ODI

The fifth ODI of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 series will see Bangladesh Under 19 (BD-U19) square off against Pakistan Under 19 (PK-U19) at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Monday (May 15).

Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report. Pakistan are leading the ODI series 3-1. Bangladesh will try their best to make a comeback, but Pakistan are expected to prevail.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Details

The fifth ODI of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 series will be played on May 15 at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 5th ODI

Date and Time: May 15, 2023; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi will be fresh and is expected to benefit batters. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this pitch and use swing bowlers in the first innings.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Form Guide

BD-U19 - L L W L

PK-U19 - W W L W

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

BD-U19

No injury updates

Majaharul Islam, Adil Bin Siddik (wk), Jishan Alam, Ahrar Amin (c), Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman, Ariful Islam, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Wasi Siddiquee

PK-U19

No injury updates

Azan Awais, Shahzaib Khan-I, Shamyl Hussain, Aimal Khan (c), Saad Baig (wk), Arafat Minhas-I, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Sajjad Ali-I, Amir Hassan, Ali Asfand, Hamza Nawaz

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Baig

Baig is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Bin Siddik is another good pick.

Batters

A Khan

A Awais and Khan are the two best batter picks. S Khan played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Rahman

A Minhas and Rahman are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Rahman is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Asfand

The top bowler picks are I Hasan and Asfand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Hassan is another good pick.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rahman

Rahman bowls and also bats in the top order, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 212 points in the last three games.

A Minhas

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Mingas the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 217 points in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 5th ODI

A Minhas

M Rahman

I Hasan

J Alam

A Asfand

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Baig, A Bin Siddik

Batters: A Khan, A Awais, S Khan

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Minhas, P Rahman

Bowlers: I Hasan, A Hassan, A Asfand

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Baig, A Bin Siddik

Batters: A Khan, A Awais, S Khan, J Alam

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Minhas

Bowlers: I Hasan, M Ismail, A Asfand

