BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – July 16, 2023

Bangladesh Women and India Women will square off in the first game of the ODI series on July 16 at 09:00 AM IST at Shree Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

India Women won the previous T20I series against Bangladesh Women, securing a 2-1 win. However, Bangladesh Women concluded the series on a positive note by winning the third T20I, triumphing over India Women by four wickets.

In the context of ODIs, India Women hold an unbeaten record against Bangladesh Women. They will aim to maintain this unbeaten streak in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

On that note, the following are the three players that you can opt for as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 match.

#3 Shafali Verma (IN-W) - 9.0 credits

England v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Shafali Verma has been prolific in limited-overs cricket for the last few years, In 2022, she scored 367 runs in 15 ODIs, with three half-centuries. In the previous three-match T20I series, she took four wickets and contributed 30 runs.

#2 Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) - 9.0 credits

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 9

Smriti Mandhana is another fierce opener of India Women. She had an exceptional performance in ODIs in 2022, scoring 696 runs in 15 matches with a solid average of 49.71. Smriti has played three matches and scored 78 runs, averaging 26 against Bangladesh Women in the 50-over format.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) - 9.0 credits

England Women v India Women - 2nd Royal London ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur will be the best choice for the captain in the upcoming BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 match. In the previous Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the hosts, she scored 94 runs, including an unbeaten 54.

Her batting average against Bangladesh in ODIs is the highest of her career at 69.66, scoring 209 runs in five matches, including a century. With an overall average of 38.18 in ODIs, Harmanpreet is a top pick for fantasy teams.

