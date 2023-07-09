BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – July 9, 2023

Bangladesh Women and India Women will square off in the 1st T20I of India Women tour of Bangladesh 2023 on July 9th at 01:30 PM IST at Shree Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Women's team has excluded Fargana, who is their second-highest run-scorer in T20 matches, as well as Jahanara Alam, a medium-pacer, from their squad. However, they have added a few new and inexperienced players who are enthusiastic about beginning their international careers.

Meanwhile, India Women's team will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur and feature talented players like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. Additionally, Bareddy Anusha and Rashi Kanojiya will make their debut in T20 international cricket.

Following are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 match.

#3 Shafali Verma (IN-W) - 8.5 credits

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 10

Shafali Verma, a talented young opening batswoman from India, has been making remarkable strides in international women's cricket at a young age. She was the second-highest Indian scorer in the Women’s Premier League scoring 252 in nine matches at an average of 31.50. Shafali's performances against Bangladesh have also been noteworthy. She displayed her skills in two matches against them by scoring 94 runs and making valuable contributions with the ball, taking two wickets.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) - 9 credits

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 4

Harmanpreet Kaur, an experienced middle-order batswoman and occasional bowler, showcased her excellent leadership as well as batting skills in the latest WPL 2023. She performed remarkably well, ranking among the top five run-scorers in the tournament, accumulating 281 runs at an average of 40. Additionally, her impressive record against Bangladesh, with 284 runs and two wickets makes her a standout choice for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Deepti Sharma (IN-W) - 9 credits

New Zealand v India - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Deepti Sharma is another prolific all-rounder from India. She has been consistently performing with both the bat and ball for her side since Dec 2022. She has played 15 T20I games and has scored 204 runs as well as scalped 21 wickets with 3/11 being her best bowling figure in the run.

She also impressed with al-round skills in the WPL 2023 taking 9 wickets in as many games and scoring useful runs with the bat.

Given her recent form and all-round potential, Deepti is the smart choice for the captain or vice-captain of your fantasy teams.

