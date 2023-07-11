BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – July 11, 2023

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the second T20I of India Women's tour of Bangladesh 2023 on July 11, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Women had a disappointing start to the series, suffering a seven-wicket defeat in their opening match. Asked to bat first, they managed to score 114 runs. In the Indian bowling department, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, and debutant Minnu Mani picked up one wicket each.

In response, Smriti Mandhana kickstarted the chase with a score of 38 off 34 balls before Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten half-century guided them to their maiden victory.

Following are the three players that you can opt for as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Shafali Verma (IN-W) - 8.5 credits

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

The dynamic opening batter, Shafali Verma, is known for providing solid starts for India alongside Smriti Mandhana. With her aggressive batting style and ability to score quick runs in the top order, she can make a significant impact on the game.

Shafali’s impressive record of 94 runs and a wicket against Bangladesh, along with her notable performances in WPL 2023 makes her one of the top choices.

#2 Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) - 9 credits

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 2

Following a disappointing performance in the Women's Premier League 2023, Smriti Mandhana showcased her potential in the last match. She regained her form by scoring 38 runs off 34 balls at a strike rate of 110 plus including five boundaries.

The opener has now accumulated 180 runs with the highest score of 47 in eight WT20Is against Bangladesh. Mandhana will aim to contribute further to her run tally and achieve more significant scores in the upcoming BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 match.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) - 9 credits

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur is looking in great shape in the T20s this year. After a successful campaign in the WPL 2023, she is now sustaining her class in the T20I as well. She played a crucial 54-run innings in the previous game leading her team to victory with a remarkable strike rate of 154.29.

Her innings included six 4s and a couple of sixes. Her innings included six boundaries and two sixes. With two wickets and 338 runs scored against Bangladesh, she will be the top choice as captain for your BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 contest? Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur 0 votes