BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – July 13, 2023

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) and India Women (IN-W) will square off in the third T20I of India Women's Tour of Bangladesh 2023 on Thursday, July 13, at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

India achieved a convincing seven-wicket victory in the first match by successfully chasing down a 114-run target. India Women maintained their winning streak in the second T20I, securing a narrow eight-run victory.

Despite a disappointing batting performance, India Women managed to post 95/8 wickets in 20 overs. Among the Bangladesh bowlers, Sultana Khatun stood out by picking up three wickets.

The Indian bowlers came up with a strong reply. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma scalped three wickets each as they successfully bowled Bangladesh Women for 87 runs. Nigar Sultana played a valuable 34-run knock, however, the rest of the batting lineup failed to reach double digits.

On that note, the following are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 match.

#3 Nigar Sultana (BD-W) - 8.5 credits

England v Bangladesh - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Nigar Sultana has been in good form with the bat since the Sri Lanka tour, playing the anchor role in the middle order for her team. In the last five T20I matches, she has amassed 153 runs, which includes an unbeaten half-century.

Sultana played a vital innings of 34 runs in the last game and will aim to build on that performance and contribute even more in this match. Her recent performances indicate that she is in fine shape and will be a key player to watch out for in the upcoming game.

#2 Shafali Verma (IN-W) - 9 credits

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 9

Despite her relatively low scores in the T20I series so far, Shafali Verma has made a significant impact with the ball. She has picked up a total of four wickets across two matches.

She enjoys a fine record against Bangladesh, scoring 113 runs in four T20Is and has six wickets under her belt.

Owing to her impressive record against the hosts, Shafali is a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of your fantasy teams.

#1 Deepti Sharma (IN-W) - 9 credits

Australia v India - Women's T20 Tri-Series Game 5

Deepti Sharma is highly regarded as one of the top all-rounders in women's cricket. Although she underperformed in the first T20I, she bounced back strongly in the subsequent match. Not only did she secure a three-wicket haul, but also made valuable contributions with the bat in the lower-middle order.

With 18 wickets in the last 11 T20I matches, Deepti has been in excellent form, while also making valuable runs with the bat. Considering her recent form in T20Is, she’ll be one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of your BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 contest? Deepti Sharma Shafali Verma 0 votes