BEI vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 47

The Big Easy XI (BEI) will take on the KRM Panthers (KRM) in the 47th match of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy at Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Wednesday, May 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEI vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 47.

The Big Easy XI have done quite well in the tournament so far. They have won four of their five matches and are third in the table with eight points.

The KRM Panthers also have had a similar run, winning four of their five games so far. The panthers are higher in second place because of their better NRR.

BEI vs KRM Match Details, Match 47

The Match 47 of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 24 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to commence at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEI vs KRM, KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 47

Date and Time: May 24, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BEI vs KRM Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground can be said to be a high-scoring venue where runs have been scored aplenty. Batters will have the freedom to execute high-risk shots because of the smaller boundaries here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 198.67

Average second innings score: 111

BEI vs KRM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Big Easy XI: L-W-W-W-W

KRM Panthers: W-L-W-W-W

BEI vs KRM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Big Easy XI Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Big Easy XI Probable Playing 11

Ali Khalid (c), Badar Khalid, Deepak Krishnan Velayudhan, Renil Raj (wk), Hassan Arif, Sibtain Raza Shah, Aneesbabu Muhammed, Azmat Ullah Nazir, Hamid Mirwas Khan, Nawaz Raza Khan, and Abdul Rehman Hussain.

KRM Panthers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

KRM Panthers Probable Playing 11

Khadarvalli Shaik, Ismail Kolayath, Sunil Musthafa, Seyyaf Rafi, Hashim Mohammed (wk), Saanu Stephen (c), Yogesh Naithani, Gokul Kumar, Govind Kumar, Bijo Philip, and Arun Raj.

BEI vs KRM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Mohammed (3 matches, 43 runs, Strike Rate: 186.96)

H Mohammed could prove to be a decent pick for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy side. He has scored 43 runs in three matches so far and has a strike rate of over 186.

Top Batter pick

B Philip (5 matches, 59 runs and 7 wickets)

B Philip has contributed on both fronts for his team. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps and has an economy of 9.73. He has also scored 59 runs at an average close to 30.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ullah Nazir (4 matches, 61 runs and 4 wickets)

A Ullah Nazir will be a wonderful all-round addition to your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 61 runs and has also taken four wickets thus far.

Top Bowler pick

S Rafi (4 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.25)

S Rafi is the leading wicket-taker for the KRM Panthers. He has taken nine wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.25.

BEI vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

Gokul Kumar

Gokul Kumar is the highest run-scorer for the KRM Panthers in the competition. He has amassed 226 runs in five games at an average of 56.50 and he also has a strike rate of 177.95. Moreover, he has scored a century and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your BEI vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Shaik

K Shaik has also been in unbelievable form with the bat. He is the second-highest scorer and has made 213 runs at an average of 42.60. He also has a strike rate close to 200 and has also slammed a ton.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BEI vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Gokul Kumar 226 runs 358 points S Rafi 9 wickets 341 points K Shaik 213 runs 334 points A Ullah Nazir 61 runs and 4 wickets 278 points B Philip 59 runs and 7 wickets 270 points

BEI vs KRM match expert tips

Gokul Kumar has been in fabulous form and he is an ideal choice for the captaincy pick of your BEI vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

BEI vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 47, Head to Head League

BEI vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Mohammed

Batter: B Philip, S Musthafa, R Raj

All-rounder: Gokul Kumar, K Shaik, A Ullah Nazir, H Mirwas Khan

Bowler: S Rafi, B Khalid, A Rehman

BEI vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 47, Grand League

BEI vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Mohammed

Batter: B Philip, S Musthafa, R Raj, H Arif

All-rounder: Gokul Kumar, K Shaik, A Ullah Nazir

Bowler: S Rafi, B Khalid, A Rehman

