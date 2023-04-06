BEI vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 28

The 28th game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Big Easy XI (BEI) square off against NCM Investments (NCMI) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday (April 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BEI vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Big Easy have won one of their last three games, while NCM have won two of their last three outings. Big Easy will give their all to win the game, but NCM are expected to prevail.

BEI vs NCMI Match Details

The 28th game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 6 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 1:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEI vs NCMI, Match 28

Date and Time: April 6, 2023; 1:45 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could look to bat second. The last game here between MEC and Tally CC saw 209 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

BEI vs NCMI Form Guide

BEI - Won one of their last three games

NCMI - Won two of their last three games

BEI vs NCMI Probable Playing XIs

BEI

No injury update

Deepak Krishnan Velayudhan, Renil Raj, Nawaz Raza Khan, Naiju DevassyKutty (wk), Abdul Rehman Hussain, Aneesbabu Muhammed, Azmat Ullah Nazir, Sibtain Raza Shah, Hamid Mirwas Khan, Kumaran Ravi, Ali Khalid

NCMI

No injury update

Diju Sheeli (wk), Meezan Ali, Zafeer Ansari, Shahrukh Quddus, Manjula Prasan, Robin Mathew, Nasir Hussain, Adnan Idrees, Indika Mangalam, Rubel Hossain, Nimish Lathif

BEI vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Devassy

Devassy is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. U Mohandas is another good pick.

Batters

D Xavier

D Krishnan and Xavier are the two best batter picks. R Raj played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

N Hussain Syed

A Idrees and Hussain Syed are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. I Mangalam is another good pick.

Bowlers

Z Ansari

The top bowler picks are S Quddus and Z Ansari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Rehman is another good pick.

BEI vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

N Hussain Syed

Hussain Syed bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 119 runs in the last three games.

D Xavier

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Xavier the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 121 runs in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for BEI vs NCMI, Match 28

D Xavier

N Hussain Dyed

Z Ansari

D Krishnan

A Idrees

Big Easy XI vs NCM Investments Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Big Easy XI vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Devassy

Batters: D Xavier, D Krishnan, R Raj

All-rounders: N Hussain Syed, A Idrees, H Mirwas, I Mangalam

Bowlers: Z Ansari, S Quddus, A Rehman

Big Easy XI vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Devassy

Batters: D Xavier, D Krishnan, R Raj, N Khan

All-rounders: N Hussain Syed, A Idrees, A Ullah, S Raza, I Mangalam

Bowlers: Z Ansari

Poll : 0 votes