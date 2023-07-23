BRW vs SJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - July 24th, 2023

Brampton Wolves (BRW) face off against Surrey Jaguars (SJ) in the seventh game of the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Monday (July 24).

The Wolves are riding high on confidence with back-to-back wins over Mississauga Panthers and Toronto Nationals. With a roster of skilled all-round performers, they could steer the side towards another victory.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have only played one game against Montreal Tigers, which they lost by five wickets. Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, had very few shining moments.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your BRW vs SJ Dream11 team.

#3 Logan van Beek (BRW) - 8 Credits

T20 Super Smash - Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Men

The New Zealand-Dutch bowling all-rounder Logan van Beek is having a top-class time in the tournament. In two games, the pacer has grabbed seven wickets, playing a significant role in his team's dominance.

He has accumulated 209 valuable Dream11 points. Interestingly, Van Beek stands out as a budget-friendly captaincy picks in your BRW vs SJ Dream11 team.

#2 Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ) - 8.5 Credits

Pakistan vs England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Surrey Jaguars captain Iftikhar Ahmed has had a decent outing in his team's season opener.

Batting first, the all-rounder smacked 40 off 44 with one four and two maximums. Moreover, he showcased his bowling skills by picking up a wicket. With Ahmed contributing in both departments, expect him to give you a plethora of fantasy points, making him an excellent captaincy choice in your BRW vs SJ Dream11 team.

#1 Hussan Talat (BRW) - 8.5 Credits

Hussain Talat is another all-rounder to watch out for from the Brampton Wolves. In two games, the batting all-rounder has accumulated 103 fantasy points, making him a promising captaincy choice in your BRW vs SJ Dream11 team

In one innings with the willow, Talat scored 44 against Nationals and picked up one wicket from two innings. Batting in the middle order and rolling his arm in the middle overs gives him a chance to play a pivotal role in this game.

