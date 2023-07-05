BT vs NRK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 5, 2023

Ba11sy Trichy (BT) take on Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in the 28th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The last league game of the season will be held at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Wednesday (July 5).

Trichy have had a forgettable season, failing to register a win in six games. Coming off a 58-run defeat against the Chepauk Super Gillies, Trichy will need a collective effort to salvage some pride.

Meanwhile, Nellai have secured third spot in the points table and have booked their place in the playoffs. With four wins in six games, they have displayed a competitive edge throughout the tournament. However, their previous game against the Dindigul Dragons resulted in a seven-wicket loss.

There are a few players who could make a big impact in your BT vs NRK Dream11 team. Let's look at three standout players who could be excellent choices as the captain in your BT vs NRK Dream11 team.

#3 Sonu Yadav (NRK) - 9 credits

Yadav has been a consistent performer for the Royal Kings throughout the tournament. While he may not have played any big innings, his impactful performances make him a safe choice as the captain of your BT vs NRK Dream11 team.

With 98 runs in five innings and five wickets at an economy of 7.19, Yadav has made valuable contributions with both bat and ball. His ability to deliver under pressure makes him a reliable captaincy pick.

#2 Ganga Sridhar Raju (BT) - 8.5 credits

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been one of the few positives for Trichy in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

With 139 runs in six games, Raju has been consistent with the bat. Additionally, he has also made an impact with the ball, taking three wickets at an economy of 4.66. Given his all-round abilities and importance of his contributions to Trichy, Raju is a must-have in your BT vs NRK Dream11 team.

#1 Ajitesh Guruswamy (NRK) - 7.5 credits

Ajitesh Guruswamy in action

Ajitesh Guruswamy has had a good season with the bat for Nellai Royal Kings. With 205 runs in six games at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 156.48, he has consistently delivered strong performances.

Guruswamy has also scored a century, showcasing his ability to dominate the opposition. Given his form and the potential for big runs, selecting him as the captain for your BT vs NRK Dream11 team could prove to be a wise decision.

