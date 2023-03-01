CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 23

The City Cricket Club (CCC) will take on the Gauhati Town Club (GTC) in the 23rd match of the Guwahati Premier League at Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

City Cricket Club are playing good cricket in the tournament. They have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them. They are currently second in the points table and will look to further strengthen their position in the points table with a win in this match.

The Gauhati Town Club, meanwhile, are also in touching distance of their opponents. They too have won four of their six matches but are currently placed third in the points table. They are a place behind the City Cricket Club only because of a worse net run rate.

CCC vs GTC Match Details, Guwahati Premier League

The 23rd match of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on March 2 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCC vs GTC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 23

Date and Time: March 2, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

CCC vs GTC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Judges field has been good for batting and the same can be expected in this match. The batters will enjoy playing shots on the up and runs will be available from all corners of the field.

CCC vs GTC probable playing XIs for today’s match

CCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CCC Probable Playing XI

Wasiqur Rahman, Rahul Hazarika, Rohan Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Bikash Chetri, Raj Agarwal, Dibakar Johori, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Romario Sharma, and Jogeswar Bhumij.

GTC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GTC Probable Playing XI

Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Pradyaun Saikia, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Saahil Jain, Dhruv Borah, Akash Sengupta, Nasir Ullah, Ranjit Mali, Avinav Choudhury, Sahil Ahmed, and Shekhar Jyoti Barman.

CCC vs GTC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nasir Ullah

Nasir Ullah has been very good with the bat in the tournament. He is looking in good form and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Sibsankar Roy

Sibsankar Roy has looked in good touch with the bat this tournament. He made a match-winning contribution in the last encounter and his recent form definitely makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Dhruv Borah

Dhruv Borah has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He can win the match for the team with both the bat and the ball and that makes Borah the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Akash Sengupta

Akash Sengupta is looking lethal with the ball in the tournament. He picks up valuable fantasy points in every match and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

CCC vs GTC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Akash Sengupta

Akash Sengupta has been very effective in this tournament. He has been making match-winning contributions and that makes Sengupta a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Jogeswar Bhumij

Jogeswar Bhumij has fared excellently in this tournament. He has been very lethal with the ball and can also make a valuable contribution with the bat. Bhumij will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for WGC vs NBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jogeswar Bhumij

Akash Sengupta

Dhruv Borah

Sibsankar Roy

Nasir Ullah

CCC vs GTC match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting. Top-order batters and big-hitting all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head-to-Head League

CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: S Roy, S Jain, R Hazarika, P Saikia

All-rounders: A Choudhary, Dhruv Borah

Bowlers: J Bhumij, R Mali, Akash Sengupta, A Ajij Khuraishi

CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

CCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: S Roy, S Jain, R Hazarika, P Saikia

All-rounders: A Choudhary, Dhruv Borah

Bowlers: J Bhumij, R Mali, Akash Sengupta, A Ajij Khuraishi

Poll : 0 votes