CDS vs APH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, 1st Semifinal

The first semifinal of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see Combined Districts (CDS) square off against DCA Alappuzha (APH) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Friday (April 14). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CDS vs APH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Combined Districts have won four of their last five games, while Alappuzha have won their last four. Combined Districts will give their all to win the game, but DCA are expected to prevail.

CDS vs APH Match Details

The first semifinal of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 14 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CDS vs APH, 1st Semifinal

Date and Time: April 14, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between DCA Malappuram and DCA Trichur Inn saw 270 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

CDS vs APH Form Guide

CDS - Won four of their last five games

APH - Won four of their last four games

CDS vs APH Probable Playing XIs

CDS

No injury update

Appu Prakash, Vinoop Manoharan (c), K Sreenath (wk), Mohammed Enaan, Neel Sunny, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Shahid Chovvakkaran, Vinod Kumar-I, Govind Dev Pai, S Sivaraj, CS Sooraj

APH

No injury update

Rahul-P (wk), Vishnu Raj, Gireesh PG, Anuj Jotin, Harikrishan MU, Amal Ramesh, Abhishek R-Nair, Midhun P K, Balu Babu, Yadhu Sundaram, Prasoon Prasad, Nikhil-M

CDS vs APH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Sreenath

K Sreenath is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Rahul P is another good pick.

Batters

A Jotin

Jotin and V N Babu are the two best batter picks. A Praveen played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Enaan

P Prasad and Enaan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Manoharan is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Kumar

The top bowler picks are V A Suresh and V Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Chovvakkaran is another good pick.

CDS vs APH match captain and vice-captain choices

V Manoharan

Manoharan bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 75 runs and taken three wickets in the last five games.

V Kumar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Kumar the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 86 runs and taken nine wickets in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for CDS vs APH, 1st Semi Final

V Kumar

V A Suresh

V Manoharan

M Enaan

AR Nair

Combined Districts vs DCA Alappuzha Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Combined Districts vs DCA Alappuzha Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Sreenath, Rahul p

Batters: A Jotin, N Sunny

All-rounders: P Prasad, M Enaan, V Manoharan

Bowlers: V A Suresh, S Chovvakkaran, PK Midhun, V Kumar

Combined Districts vs DCA Alappuzha Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Sreenath, Rahul p

Batters: A Jotin, N Sunny, Y Sundaram

All-rounders: P Prasad, M Enaan, V Manoharan, AR Nair

Bowlers: V A Suresh, V Kumar

Poll : 0 votes