CECC vs PDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC Elite Championship, Match 6

Ceylinco CC (CECC) will take on Panthers Dominators Kuwait (PDK) in the sixth match of the KCC Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Friday, February 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs PDK Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Ceylinco CC have already played two KCC Elite Championship matches so far, losing both. They suffered a three-wicket loss at the hands of EcovertFM in their last game and will be eager to bounce back. Panthers Dominators Kuwait are also winless, losing their opening match at the hands of NCMI.

CECC vs PDK Match Details, KCC Elite Championship

The sixth match of the KCC Elite Championship will be played on February 3 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs PDK, KCC Elite Championship, Match 6

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CECC vs PDK Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground has offered a high-scoring track, with the 200-run mark having also been breached once.

Last 5 matches (KCC Elite Championship)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 177.7

Average second-innings score: 129.25

CECC vs PDK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ceylinco CC: L-L

Panthers Dominators Kuwait: L

CECC vs PDK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ceylinco CC injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Ceylinco CC Probable Playing 11

Sajeeb Kunjavaru, Vengadashen Abhishek, Ahilan Ratnam, Mohamed Shafran, Dilsan Lahiru, Madhushan Nayanajith, Dulaj Prasanth, Rifkaz Mohamed(C), Mohamed Rameez, Nilantha Kumara, Viraj Weerasekara.

Panthers Dominators Kuwait injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Panthers Dominators Kuwait Probable Playing 11

Mohamad Thoufiq, Clinto Anto, Parvinder Kumar, Mohamed Farees, Riyas Mohamed, Rijil Venugopal, Subash Chandramathy, Het Kishore, Saanu Stephens (C), Ansal Nazzar, Sakheer Hussain.

CECC vs PDK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

V Weerasekara

V Weerasekara is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. Despite being listed as a wicketkeeper, he has done a great job with the ball as well, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.80 in the last game.

Top Batter pick

C Anto

C Anto slammed 16 runs at a strike rate of over 266 and also picked up a wicket in the last game.

Top All-rounder pick

P Kumar

P Kumar could prove to be handy in multiple departments. He smacked 13 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 260 and was also successful in picking up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

M Hameez Shareef

M Hameez Shareef was in great bowling form in the previous encounter, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

CECC vs PDK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Shafran

M Shafran was in top form in the last game. He slammed 65 runs with the help of five boundaries and four sixes and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 7.00. Shafran should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your CECC vs PDK Dream11 fantasy team.

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar was outstanding with the ball in the last game. He troubled the opposition consistently and was able to take three wickets at a marvelous economy rate of 6.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CECC vs PDK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats M Shafran 65 runs and 1 wicket in the last match A V Nazzar 3 wickets in the last match P Kumar 13 runs and 1 wicket in the last match V Weerasekara 2 wickets in the last match C Anto 16 runs and 1 wicket

CECC vs PDK match expert tips

M Shafran is a reliable player who can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your CECC vs PDK Dream11 fantasy team.

CECC vs PDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

CECC vs PDK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: V Weerasekara, S Stephen

Batters: C Anto, V Abhishek, S Hussain

All-rounders: M Shafran (c), A V Nazzar (vc), P Kumar

Bowlers: M Hameez Shareef, D Lahiru, M Nayanajith

CECC vs PDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

CECC vs PDK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: V Weerasekara (vc)

Batters: C Anto, V Abhishek, S Hussain

All-rounders: M Shafran, A V Nazzar, P Kumar (c), R Venugopal

Bowlers: M Hameez Shareef, D Lahiru, M Nayanajith

Poll : 0 votes